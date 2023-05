Fun and games at the athletic park

No question, it’s been a wet start to the baseball season in Surrey.

Season-opening ceremonies for Whalley Little League were delayed two weeks, until April 30, when players as young as age four gathered at Whalley Athletic Park for fun and games.

Jessie Morden was there photograph the action, and video was posted to Youtube.

Check out all the smiles below.

BaseballLittle League baseball