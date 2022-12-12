BC Lions kicker Sean Whyte, left, celebrates a field goal with defensive end Obum Gwacham (98) against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal)

PODCAST: Ageless B.C. Lions kicker Sean Whyte enjoys brilliant 2022 CFL season

MOJ on Sports: Former South Surrey Ram nominated for Tom Pate Memorial Award

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Sean Whyte, kicker for the CFL’s B.C. Lions.

Whyte played his junior football with the South Surrey Rams and joined the Lions in 2009. He played one more year in B.C. before spending four years with the Montreal Alouettes and six with the Edmonton Elks. He returned to B.C. for the 2022 campaign.

In 2022, Whyte led the CFL in field goal percentage at 92.3 and also made 54 of 55 conversion attempts.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Cliff Ronning, Burnaby native was NHL Rookie of the year in 1983

LISTEN: Former Vancouver backstop Kirk MacLean discusses his storied NHL career

