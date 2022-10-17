Former Vancouver Canuck Cliff Ronning. (Mark Brett - Western News)

PODCAST: Bob Marjanovich with Cliff Ronning

MOJ on Sports: Burnaby native was NHL Rookie of the year in 1983

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, Bob Marjanovich chats with Cliff Ronning who played 18 NHL seasons. Drafted by the St. Louis Blues, Ronning also played with the Vancouver Canucks, Phoenix Coyotes, Nashville Predators, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild and New York Islanders.

Playing his minor hockey in Burnaby, Ronning was MVP in the Midget 1982 Air Canada Cup where they won the gold medal. He was a member of the Vancouver Canucks team that went to the Stanley Cup finals in 1994 and chats with the MOJ about the series.

Listen: Brenden Dillon – Surrey native plays for the Winnipeg Jets

LISTEN" Bryan BurnhamB.C. Lions Receiver

Canada, New Zealand book quarterfinals at Women's Rugby Cup

Surrey mayor-elect Brenda Locke at Mirage Banquet Hall in Cloverdale on election night Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Anna Burns photo)
UPDATE: Brenda Locke vows to stop police transition, Surrey Police Board 'confident' it continues

Jen McCutcheon was re-elected as director of the Metro Vancouver Regional District/Electoral Area A Oct. 15. (Credit: jenmccutcheon.wordpress.com)
Incumbent Jen McCutcheon wins Metro Vancouver electoral area with easy majority

(File photo)
Student Vote differs greatly for Surrey, White Rock election results

Surrey school district building (File photo)
Surrey First Education sweeps Surrey school trustee race again