B.C. Lions' head coach Wally Buono, left, protests a call to an official during the first half of a CFL football game against the Calgary Stampeders in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday August 19, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

PODCAST: Wally Buono a member of seven grey cup CFL teams

MOJ on Sports: Linebacker, punter and coach with Montreal, Calgary and B.C.

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Wally Buono one of the most successful coaches in the history of the Canadian Football League.

Moj and Wally talk about Wally’s great career, starting with his up bringing in Montreal and his playing days with the Montreal Alouettes.

Buono was a linebacker and punter for 10 seasons with the Montreal Alouettes appearing in 152 consecutive games, and in five Grey Cup games between 1972 and 1981, winning two in 1974 and 1977.

He has five Grey Cup victories in nine appearances as a coach.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

Black PressBreaking NewsCFLPodcastsPro sportsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
First-timers Team Gauthier win 2023 BC championships in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Narinder Singh Walia, president of Guru Nanak Food Bank’s board of directors, at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey Jan. 15, during the food bank’s annual Mega Blanket Drive. (Tricia Weel photo)
Surrey temple busy collecting donations for Guru Nanak Food Bank’s annual blanket drive

UNITI is thanking the community for its generosity to their holiday fundraising campaign, 12 Days of UNITI, which raised $121K towards services and support for people with disabilities and their families in Surrey and White Rock. (UNITI website photo)
12 Days of UNITI raises $121K for services, support and resources on the Peninsula

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was called to assist the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision investigation Team early Sunday morning, after a fatal two-vehicle collision happened at 152 Street and Guildford Drive. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Sunday morning crash leaves one dead in Surrey

Enver Creek poses for a photo after winning the Surrey RCMP Classic against Fleetwood Park 69-68 in Surrey on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Enver Creek Cougars win in the final seconds of the Surrey RCMP classic