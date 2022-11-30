‘Positive’ Las Vegas experience for Semiahmoo Ravens U13 minor hockey team

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Kyle Burroughs hands his stick to Semiahmoo Ravens U13 player Connor Clark, who used an old photo taken of him and No. 44 to get the Canuck’s attention during warmup before their game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas on Nov. 26. (Vancouver Canucks photo)

It was a great weekend tournament for the Semiahmoo Ravens U13 team in more ways than one.

The minor hockey squad travelled to Las Vegas to compete in a tournament where they were the only Canadian team, and came in second place behind a team from Bakersfield, Calif.

“The tournament went really well! We finished second but lost in the final,” assistant coach and Ravens president Jared Harman said, noting the Bakersfield group has played together longer as a team.

“The kids had a great experience. It was very positive.”

When the team had the opportunity to attend the Nov. 26 Vancouver Canucks game and warm-up beforehand, some players were lucky enough to catch the attention of one Canuck in particular, defenceman and Lower Mainland native Kyle Burroughs.

Ravens player Connor Clark, also a defenceman, had a photo taken with Burroughs when he was much younger.

He used the photo to get No. 44’s attention.

It worked.

Burroughs noticed the photo on Clark’s phone and passed the young player his stick over the glass.

“He was pretty excited,” Harman said.

To cap the weekend, the Vancouver Canucks won the game, 5-1.

