Sandpiper Golf Course tapped as PGA B.C. tournament stop

Sandpiper is one of three Lower Mainland courses on the 2022 tourney circuit

Golf courses across B.C. are gearing up for the 2022 championship season.

The PGA of B.C. recently announced they will hold all eight traditional championship events this year. This includes a visit to Sandpiper Golf Course for the Assistants’ and Seniors’ Championship on June 13 and 14, the second tournament event of the year.

Sandpiper is one of three golf course in the Lower Mainland to host a PGA tournament this year; there will be three events on Vancouver Island and two events in the Interior.

Since 1951, the Assistants’ Championship has been open to all PGA members serving in non-executive and non-head roles in the PGA of B.C. The reigning assistants’ champion is Connar Kozak of the Okanagan Golf Club with a final score of 134 (-10). Bryn Parry is the current record-holder for most Assistants’ Championship titles with five trophies (the most recent being in 2017), and Gerry Chatelain is the only player to win three consecutive titles from 1972 to 1974.

The Seniors Championship was created in 1995, but accolades for the top 50-and-older player predates the standalone tournament by several years. The reigning seniors champion and most recent winner of the Ben Colk trophy is Rob Anderson of Kelowna Golf and Country Club with a final score of 138 (-6).

Greg Pidlaski is the only PGA of B.C. golfer to take the title four times and is currently the all-time title leader.

