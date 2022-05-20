School ball hockey and ultimate B.C. championships to be played in Surrey from May 26-29

High school ultimate (frisbee) teams from across B.C. will play for provincial championships at Newton Athletic Park in Surrey from May 26-29. (File photo: Nick Greenizan)

Two B.C. high school sports championships will be played in Surrey this week.

An event billed as Canada’s largest high school ultimate tournament will be held at Newton Athletic Park from May 26-29.

Meantime, from May 27-29, a ball hockey tournament will crown B.C.’s first girls high school ball hockey championship team at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, where boys teams will also play.

“This is our ninth annual invitational high school championship,” Rob Moxness said of the ball hockey tournament. “It has been primarily a boys team championship, with a few girls here and there participating with teams over the years.

“What makes the tournament special for this year, is that four girls teams will be playing for the first time in British Columbia for such an event,” added Moxness, a school administrator in Surrey and president of BC Ball Hockey Association. “The purpose is to increase the engagement of girls with the sport of ball hockey.”

In three divisions, seven Surrey school teams are among the 12 boys squads in the tourney, including Fleetwood Park Dragons, Frank Hurt Hornets, Fraser Heights Firehawks, Ecole Salish Wolves, Panorama Ridge Thunder, Sullivan Heights Stars and Enver Creek Cougars.

In the four-team girls division, a Surrey squad will battle teams from Richmond, Vancouver and Burnaby.

The teams and rules are posted to bcbha.com, along with a tournament schedule.

At Newton Athletic Park, BC School Sports and BC Ultimate will host a pair of season-ending ultimate (frisbee) tournaments.

BC School Sports will hold provincials on May 26-27, involving 16 AAA and 16 AA Senior (Grades 11/12) teams competing for the BCSS banner in each division.

On May 28-29, BC Ultimate will hold their Junior Championships for 16 Tier I and 16 Tier II teams (Grades 8/9/10) along with a 32-team “Senior Invite”event for schools who did not qualify for BCSS provincials.

“All told, there will be 96 teams from 73 different high schools from around the province,” noted Brian Gisel, general manager of BC Ultimate. “These events will see around 2,000 athletes competing over the four-day period.”

Surrey-area schools involved in the ultimate championships, including Kwantlen Park, Surrey Christian, Holy Cross, Sullivan Heights, Guildford Park, Fleetwood Park, Semiahmoo, Queen Elizabeth and Regent Christian Academy.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

B.C. High School Basketball