Semiahmoo alums, Delta Academy players dot roster for Hockey Canada’s U17 camp

Players selected will play for Canada at World Hockey Challenge this fall in Delta and Langley

Two Semiahmoo Ravens alums – Jordan Gavin (left) and Tomas Mrsic (right) – have been invited to Hockey Canada’s U17 development camp this summer in Calgary, along with a few of their Delta Hockey Academy teammates. (Contributed photos)

A pair of Semiahmoo Ravens hockey alums – along with a few of their current Delta Hockey Academy teammates – have caught the eye of Hockey Canada in advance of the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

On Thursday, Hockey Canada released its list of 100 U17 players it has invited to take part in a national development camp next month – the first step in putting together a team for the World Hockey Challenge, which is scheduled for Nov. 5-12 in both Langley and Delta – and among those listed were Semiahmoo Peninsula players Jordan Gavin and Tomas Mrsic.

In addition to those two – who were both selected in the top 10 at the 2021 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft – others to earn an invite were Delta Academy forwards Miguel Marques, Cayden Lindstrom and Gavin Garland and defenceman Colten Roberts.

No goalies from the local area – or B.C. in general – were invited to the camp, which is scheduled for July 10-16 in Calgary.

Alan Millar, director of player personnel for Hockey Canada, led the player selection process, with assistance from U17 head scout Byron Bonora and a handful of regional scouts, a news release notes.

“The national under-17 development camp is the first stage in introducing these athletes to the Program of Excellence, and it is a great opportunity for them to develop as players and learn what it takes to wear the Maple Leaf,” said Millar.

“We look forward to enhancing these young players’ ongoing development during this camp and starting the process of building our three national U17 teams for the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge this fall.”

After the camp, team officials will continue to the monitor players through the early stages of the 2022-23 season, with 66 of them eventually named to one of three Canada teams that will play at the World Challenge – Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red and Team Canada White.



