Semiahmoo basketball players shine in weekend play

Grade 8 girls and senior boys Thunderbirds both win over rivals

The Semiahmoo senior boys Thunderbirds basketball team defeated rivals Tamanawis Secondary on the weekend, 72-46 and are SouthWest (league) champions. (Johnson Hu photo)

It was a weekend of wins for Semiahmoo Secondary School’s Grade 8 girls and senior boys basketball teams.

The Grade 8 girls team, who have gone undefeated the entire season, defeated rivals Holy Cross 67-38 to win the city championship (Surrey Secondary Schools Athletic Association).

“We have a very strong very talented team. They’re exciting to watch,” said head coach Kylie Cross, noting four of the players have been playing together for several years.

“We’re 20 and 0. It’s just a really, really good group of girls – they’ve worked really hard this season.”

Next up is the South Fraser (zone) championships in two weeks in Delta, where their goal, again, will be to win.

And after that – provincials.

“We’re hoping for the No. 1 ranking for provincials,” Cross said.

The senior boys Thunderbirds, fresh off a Kelowna tournament win that saw them take back the top spot in the 4A provincial rankings, also won this weekend, beating Tamanawis Secondary 72.46, making them the Southwest (league) champions.

Semiahmoo Secondary will host the South Fraser (zone) boys championships in two weeks, starting Feb. 24.

