The Semiahmoo senior boys Thunderbirds basketball team defeated rivals Tamanawis Secondary on the weekend, 72-46 and are SouthWest (league) champions. (Johnson Hu photo)

The Semiahmoo senior boys Thunderbirds basketball team defeated rivals Tamanawis Secondary on the weekend, 72-46 and are SouthWest (league) champions. (Johnson Hu photo)

Semiahmoo basketball players shine in weekend play

Grade 8 girls and senior boys Thunderbirds both win over rivals

It was a weekend of wins for Semiahmoo Secondary School’s Grade 8 girls and senior boys basketball teams.

The Grade 8 girls team, who have gone undefeated the entire season, defeated rivals Holy Cross 67-38 to win the city championship (Surrey Secondary Schools Athletic Association).

“We have a very strong very talented team. They’re exciting to watch,” said head coach Kylie Cross, noting four of the players have been playing together for several years.

“We’re 20 and 0. It’s just a really, really good group of girls – they’ve worked really hard this season.”

Next up is the South Fraser (zone) championships in two weeks in Delta, where their goal, again, will be to win.

And after that – provincials.

“We’re hoping for the No. 1 ranking for provincials,” Cross said.

READ ALSO: Semiahmoo, Elgin Park advance to provincial basketball semifinals

The senior boys Thunderbirds, fresh off a Kelowna tournament win that saw them take back the top spot in the 4A provincial rankings, also won this weekend, beating Tamanawis Secondary 72.46, making them the Southwest (league) champions.

Semiahmoo Secondary will host the South Fraser (zone) boys championships in two weeks, starting Feb. 24.

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. High School BasketballBoys basketballGirls basketball

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. snowboarder Darcy Sharpe wins World Cup slopestyle gold in Calgary
Next story
Kansas City Chiefs beat Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57

Just Posted

The Semiahmoo Grade 8 girls Thunderbirds basketball team, undefeated so far this season, just won the SSSAA – the Surrey Schools Athletic Association – banner after beating rival Holy Cross 67-38 in weekend play. (SSSAA photo/Instagram)
Semiahmoo basketball players shine in weekend play

More snow is forecast for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt from Sunday evening (Feb. 12) to Monday night (Feb. 13) with up to 25 cm expected. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Strong winds forecast for Metro Vancouver while Coquihalla can expect more snow

Model UN at Johnston Heights Secondary in Surrey on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Secondary students debate current affairs at Model United Nations in Surrey on Saturday

Premier David Eby, mayor Brenda Locke, and MLA Sinny Sims at an announcement for local government infrastructure in Surrey on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey Mayor hopes city will see up to $80M from $1B grant announced by Premier

Pop-up banner image