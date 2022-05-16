Semiahmoo minor hockey announces rebrand, partnership with SFN

New logos, jerseys to be ready for next hockey season

Semiahmoo Ravens Hockey has updated its name, logo and uniforms – including a jersey designed by Semiahmoo First Nation artist Roxanne Charles (top right). (Contributed images)

The Semiahmoo Minor Hockey Association has undergone a rebrand in partnership with Semiahmoo First Nation.

On Monday, the association announced that going forward, it would be called Semiahmoo Ravens Hockey, while also releasing updated logos and uniforms.

“As a pro-active and progressive association, it was felt that a brand re-fresh would be exciting for the players, members, and the communities which the Association serves,” the release notes.

“Our entire jersey inventory (1,500 jerseys) will be replaced in time for the 2022-2023 hockey season. The new brand and jerseys will feature a modernized Ravens logo that will be worn by the entire U11 to U21 age groups in both of our C and Rep divisions.”

The association’s teams have long used the Ravens nickname for its teams, and the familiar orange-and-black colour scheme has also been kept.

“Semiahmoo Ravens Hockey is proud of our place in the community. Through the tireless work of many volunteers and coaches we have established our association as a leader in the Lower Mainland hockey landscape. The Raven name and imagery, as well our distinct orange and black colours, are seen as a respected symbol of a first-class organization,” Dave Newson, executive director of the organization, said.

“By updating and modernizing the look, while respecting our tradition, we hope to project this same symbol of leadership, quality programs and success into the future.”

• READ ALSO: Semiahmoo Secondary changes team name from Totems to Thunderbirds

The partnership with Semiahmoo First Nation surrounds the creation of a third jersey – in addition to the Ravens’ traditional home and away sweaters. While the primary logo and jerseys were designed by South Surrey marketing agency Search + Rescue Marketing, a third jersey will be released that was designed by SFN artist Roxanne Charles.

Players will have the opportunity to purchase their own custom, numbered third jersey, and profits from the sales will benefit the Indian Residential School Survivor Society.

“In the essence of reconciliation, Semiahmoo Ravens Hockey has collaborated with the Semiahmoo First Nation on a new jersey to honour the first people whom lands we work and play upon,” Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell said in the news release, while adding that he was looking forward to seeing young hockey players representing his community while also raising money for an important cause.

The partnership with the minor hockey association is the second time in the past year that Semiahmoo First Nation has partnered with, or guided, an athletic association’s rebrand. Last year, after discussions with SFN, Semiahmoo Secondary’s sports teams turfed its longtime Totems moniker and replaced it with the Thunderbirds name.

According to the school, the change was “motivated by a desire to accurately and respectfully recognize the Semiahmoo First Nation.”



sports@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Minor HockeyFirst Nations