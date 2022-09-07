Semiahmoo Peninsula lacrosse players win national title with Ladner Pioneers

Left to right: Spencer Bromley, Dylan Lacroix, Connor Davidson, Bruce Davidson and Jake Carey celebrate the Ladner Pioneers’ Presidents Cup victory last weekend. (Contributed photo)

A Lower Mainland senior lacrosse team that includes a handful of Semiahmoo Peninsula members won a national championship recently in Edmonton.

Last week., the Ladner Pioneers senior ‘B’ lacrosse team emerged victorious at the grueling Presidents Cup tournament, playing eight games in seven days and capped with an 8-7 win over the Akwesasne Bucks – who were champs of the Ontario and Upstate New York-based Can-Am League – on Saturday night.

Semiahmoo Peninsula residents Spencer Bromley, Dylan Lacroix, Connor Davidson and Jake Carey were all members of the squad, as was Bruce Davidson, a longtime Semiahmoo Rock lacrosse coach who served as game-day manager for the Pioneers.

The Presidents Cup title was the first for a B.C. team since 2004.

In addition to the grueling nature of the schedule, the level of competition at the tournament is also incredibly high, as most participating teams load up with professional players. The Pioneers – who were competing in the national tournament for the fourth straight year after cruising through the West Coast Senior Lacrosse Association schedule – did the same this summer, with more than a half-dozen National Lacrosse League veterans on the roster.

Though he does not play professionally, Bromley was a 2016 draft pick of the NLL’s Saskatchewan Rush. The team also featured Ladner’s Logan Schuss, who played last season with the NLL’s Vancouver Warriors, and a slew of B.C.-based WLA veterans.

The Pioneers went 6-1-1 at the tournament, with the team’s only loss coming to the St. Albert Miners in round-robin play.



