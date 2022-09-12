Clockwise from left: Michael Hibbert holds the U15 national field lacrosse championship banner; Brody Burrell, coach Matt Sobey and Kaleb Borg celebrate with the U18 championship banner; both the U15 and U18 teams come together on the field for a celebratory photo in Fredericton, N.B. (Contributed photos)

Clockwise from left: Michael Hibbert holds the U15 national field lacrosse championship banner; Brody Burrell, coach Matt Sobey and Kaleb Borg celebrate with the U18 championship banner; both the U15 and U18 teams come together on the field for a celebratory photo in Fredericton, N.B. (Contributed photos)

Semiahmoo Peninsula players earn U15, U18 field lacrosse crowns

National championships were held in Fredericton, N.B.

A handful of Semiahmoo Peninsula lacrosse players can add ‘national champion’ to their respective resumes, after a pair of gold-medal victories earlier this month in New Brunswick.

Over the Labour Day long weekend in Fredericton, two Team BC field lacrosse squads – the under-18 and under-15 boys teams – won their respective title games at national championships. The U15 team, which featured White Rock’s Michael Hibbert, finished the tournament with a perfect 7-0 win-loss record – including a pair of victories over their Team Ontario rivals.

At the U18 level, Team BC included Brody Burrell – a Semiahmoo Peninsula native who plays prep lacrosse at Virginia’s Blue Ridge School and will play next season at Colgate University – and Kaleb Borg, another Peninsula native now plying his trade at Avon Old Farms, a Connecticut prep school.

Coach Matt Sobey – a former member of the Surrey Warriors and Simon Fraser University during his playing days – was also in Fredericton with the team.

The national U18 and U15 championships featured about 500 players combined from across the country. It was the first major national lacrosse championship held in Canada since before the pandemic.

• READ ALSO: Semiahmoo Peninsula lacrosse players win national title with Ladner Pioneers


nick.greenizan@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Lacrosse

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
White Rock Whalers to open PJHL season Thursday against Surrey

Just Posted

After more than 40 years in the media industry, Rick O’Connor has retired from his role as CEO of Black Press Media. (file photo)
White Rock’s Rick O’Connor retires as Black Press CEO

Site of a future kabaddi field, bleachers and fieldhouse in North Surrey, at 12626 110 Ave. (Photo: Google Maps)
Kabaddi facility in Whalley the latest in string of pre-election groundbreakings in Surrey

A performer at the Luminary Festival in Sunstone park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)
PHOTOS: Thousands attend Delta’s Luminary Festival

The day at the farm at Westham Island Herb Farm in Delta on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)
PHOTOS: Picking potatoes, hay rides and more during Delta’s ‘Day at the Farm’