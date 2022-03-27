Semiahmoo Rock opening day to feature junior ‘A’ lacrosse showdown

The Burnaby Lakers – shown here, in green, playing against the Coquitlam Adanacs in 2021 – will play the Port Coquitlam Saints April 9 at White Rock’s Centennial Arena. (Contributed photo)

The Semiahmoo Rock Minor Lacrosse Association is set to open its 2022 season with a splash next month, by hosting a pair of B.C. Junior ‘A’ Lacrosse League teams for a game in White Rock.

On April 9, 7 p.m. at Centennial Arena, the Burnaby Lakers and Port Coquitlam Saints will square off against one another, and will serve as the highlight of what the association has now dubbed Randy Ellis Lacrosse Days, in honour of the former association president who passed away suddenly in 2019 during a Tough Mudder race in Las Vegas.

Ellis was a longtime coach and executive with Semiahmoo Rock lacrosse, and he had previously served in an executive capacity for the White Rock-South Surrey Titans football association.

Prior to the game, a ceremonial faceoff and ‘in memoriam’ tribute will be held.

Admission to the game is $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors. A beer garden and food will also be available, the association notes.

For tickets, email semilaxtreasurer@gmail.com



