Brian Wallack during a November, 2022 U-Sports, Canada West Men’s basketball game between the UBC Thunderbirds and the University of Northern BC Timberwolves at War Memorial Gym, University of British Columbia, Vancouver. (Bob Frid/UBC Athletics photo)

Semiahmoo Secondary grad drafted to Vancouver Bandits basketball team

Two university standouts chosen in 5th annual Canadian Elite Basketball League draft.

The Vancouver Bandits announced Wednesday that the club has drafted two local university standouts, Brian Wallack from the University of British Columbia (UBC) and Diego Maffia from the University of Victoria, at the fifth annual Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) U SPORTS draft.

Wallack starred at Semiahmoo Secondary before embarking upon his post-secondary career with the UBC Thunderbirds, where he has played for four seasons prior to being selected 15th overall in the second round of this year’s draft.

“We love the way Brian plays. He is tough and he plays with big time energy. We are excited about helping Brian improve and having his passion and effort enhance our culture,” Bandits head coach and general manager Kyle Julius said in a release.

A 6-foot-7 forward, Wallack is currently working toward his master’s of kinesiology and balances his graduate studies with his on- and off-court commitments for the Thunderbirds. The result of this past campaign was his best U SPORTS season to date.

READ ALSO: Semiahmoo Thunderbirds’ Wallack chooses UBC

After averaging 5.6 points per game in 2021-22, Wallack bumped up his averages across the board, setting career highs with 18.8 points and recording 7.3 rebounds and two assists per game on 56.1 per cent shooting from field goal range.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Vancouver Bandits this summer. It has been a dream of mine since the CEBL started to be a member of the team. I would like to thank Bandits management for this opportunity as well as my family, friends and coaches that have helped me get to this position. I am very fortunate to be surrounded by great people,” Wallack said.

Wallack scored a career-high 31 points (13 of 15 from the field) in a 92-79 win over Brandon University on Jan. 7.

“We are thrilled that Brian has earned the opportunity to be drafted by the Vancouver Bandits,” said UBC head coach Kevin Hanson. “This is a result of Brian’s remarkable work ethic both on and off the court that has seen him evolve into such an effective all-around player who had a breakout season for us as a team leader. He’s a tough competitor that set the tone for us on many nights and he is a first class individual that will only continue to build his talent in a professional basketball environment with the Bandits.”

The Bandits tip-off the 2023 CEBL campaign on Saturday, May 27 when the club takes on the Winnipeg Sea Bears at Canada Life Centre. Fans will have their first chance to watch the Bandits on home soil at 7 p.m. PT on Saturday, June 3 when Vancouver welcomes the Calgary Surge for its first-ever visit to Langley Events Centre.

