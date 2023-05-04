Sign up now for Run Surrey Run, at Holland Park this fall for 2nd year of fun, not competition

The first in-person version of the run was held last September

A run that emphasizes fun and exercise over competition will return to Surrey streets this September.

Registration has opened for the second annual Run Surrey Run, to welcome walkers, joggers and serious runners to a 5K loop in downtown Surrey on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 10. Those who want to do the 10K version of the run will do the loop twice, starting and ending at Holland Park.

Run Surrey Run is open to novice and experienced walkers and runners of all ages and levels of endurance. A three-day virtual version of the run will also be held online again for a third year, from Sept. 8-10.

Registration and other details are found on RunSurreyRun.com, and photos of past events are posted on facebook.com/runsurreyrun.

“Our vision was, and still is, to create a signature event to attract people to Surrey and promote health and fitness while supporting local communities,” said Gurjinder Bhurji, founder and race director.

“With the encouragement and support of our Community Partner RBC, the City of Surrey and other generous sponsors and community volunteers, we look forward to showcasing our world-class city once again and bringing together the strength of our community for the health and benefit of all.”

The first in-person Run Surrey Run was held last September. The COVID-delayed 5K/10K road race was supposed to get off the ground in 2020, but was paused until a virtual kickoff was held in the spring of 2021.

In 2018 Bhurji created a survey to gauge public interest in launching a Surrey version of Vancouver’s Sun Run, and she says the response was very positive, especially from those in the local running community.

By 2020, with a June event planned that pandemic year, Run Surrey Run organizers were keen to have a road circuit that showcases Surrey’s downtown area, and the involvement of both walkers and runners.

“It’s all about health promotion, too,” Bhurji said in 2020. “When you see someone out running or walking, it’s motivational – you know, ‘Hey, I can do that too, and want to do that.’ We see it when we’re out running. That’s what this event is about.”



