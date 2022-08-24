Slo-pitch Championship at South Surrey’s Softball City returned to B.C. over a decade later

The Slo-Pitch Softball tournaments for the 2022 season were held at South Surrey’s Softball City in mid-August, with men’s and women’s teams competing. (Photo courtesy of David Bowers)The Slo-Pitch Softball tournaments for the 2022 season were held at South Surrey’s Softball City in mid-August, with men’s and women’s teams competing. (Photo courtesy of David Bowers)
The Slo-Pitch Softball tournaments for the 2022 season were held at South Surrey’s Softball City in mid-August, with men’s and women’s teams competing. (Photo courtesy of David Bowers)The Slo-Pitch Softball tournaments for the 2022 season were held at South Surrey’s Softball City in mid-August, with men’s and women’s teams competing. (Photo courtesy of David Bowers)
The Slo-Pitch Softball tournaments for the 2022 season were held at South Surrey’s Softball City in mid-August, with men’s and women’s teams competing. (Photo courtesy of David Bowers)The Slo-Pitch Softball tournaments for the 2022 season were held at South Surrey’s Softball City in mid-August, with men’s and women’s teams competing. (Photo courtesy of David Bowers)
The Slo-Pitch Softball tournaments for the 2022 season were held at South Surrey’s Softball City in mid-August, with men’s and women’s teams competing. (Photo courtesy of David Bowers)The Slo-Pitch Softball tournaments for the 2022 season were held at South Surrey’s Softball City in mid-August, with men’s and women’s teams competing. (Photo courtesy of David Bowers)
The Slo-Pitch Softball tournaments for the 2022 season were held at South Surrey’s Softball City in mid-August, with men’s and women’s teams competing. (Photo courtesy of David Bowers)The Slo-Pitch Softball tournaments for the 2022 season were held at South Surrey’s Softball City in mid-August, with men’s and women’s teams competing. (Photo courtesy of David Bowers)

Softball City in South Surrey hosted the 2022 Canadian Slo-Pitch Championship this month, returning to the province after a 12-year hiatus.

Men and women athletes came out to the field to compete from 35 different national teams. The tournament ran from Aug. 7 to 13 at South Surrey Athletic Park’s Softball City.

For the women’s team, the Smash-It Sports BC Adrenaline took the gold, beating out 15 other teams. A South Surrey resident, Jackie Bates, from the team comprised of Lower Mainland athletes was awarded as MVP.

A former White Rock Renegades fast pitch program athlete, Bates went to slo-pitch after her college career.

The men’s Fraser Valley team took the second-place award, coming just after the Alberta Cardinals.

ALSO READ: UPDATE: White Rock Renegades 05A win bronze at U17 fastpitch nationals in Montreal

ALSO READ: Surrey to host 2024 Men’s World Fastpitch championships

@SobiaMoman
sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SoftballSurrey

Previous story
Curacao eliminates Canada at Little League World Series with 4-2 win
Next story
Single game tickets for Abbotsford Canucks available starting Aug. 31

Just Posted

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Surrey teen powerlifter breaks records with weight totals that ‘rival adult lifters’

Streamkeeper Pete Willows holds dead cutthroat trout and coho salmon from a fish kill in Cougar Creek the weekend of Aug. 20, 2022. The incident happened downstream from the Westview Drive stormwater discharge culvert. (Deborah Jones/submitted photo)
Dozens of dead fish found in North Delta creek

(File photo)
Key dates loom for Surrey civic election Oct. 15, less than two months away

Police are at a vacant lot in the area of 208th Street and 74B Avenue. (Langley Advance Times files)
IHIT charges Langley man for March murder of 29-year-old

Pop-up banner image