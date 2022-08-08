Softball City set to host men’s fastpitch provincials

B.C. Men’s Fastpitch Championships will be held later this month at Softball City. (Contributed photo)

Some of B.C.’s top men’s fastpitch players will lace up their cleats later this month in South Surrey.

Softball City will host B.C. Men’s Fastpitch Championships Aug. 26-28, with organizers noting that the event serves as a “welcome back” to men’s fastpich in advance of next summer, when Softball City will host national championships.

For provincials, 18 teams will compete, with three players taking part who are currently members of Canada’s national senior men’s team who later this year will compete for Canada at the World Cup in New Zealand.

The Prince George River Kings are the defending champs, while the youngest player in the tournament will be Richard Athletics’ pitcher Nate Thiessen. Another Richmond squad, the Richmond Rays, will be the youngest team taking part, with an average age of 22 years old.

One local team, the Surrey Rebels, are in the mix, with other teams from Ladner, Port Coquitlam, Kelowna, Vanderhood and Parksville, among others.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online, at Softball City’s website. A weekend pass is $18, with varying prices for one- and two-day tickets. Children under 12 are free. For tickets and information, visit http://softballcity.bc.ca/tournaments/mens-fastpitch-provincials



