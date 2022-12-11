South Surrey-based U16 Sharks team are provincial rugby champions

The Bayside U16 Sharks boys are the province’s best rugby players.

The South Surrey-based club captured the gold after defeating Vancouver Island champions Castaway Wanderers 38-21 Dec. 4 at Windsor Park in Victoria.

Although it was originally scheduled to take place at Cowichan Rugby Club in Duncan, that venue was cancelled due to inclement weather, according to the B.C. Rugby website.

“Amid significantly improved conditions and glorious sunshine in Victoria, Castaway Wanderers graciously hosted the U16 Girls and Boys Finals and the U14 Island Boys Regional Final in front of a partisan home crowd,” the website states.

