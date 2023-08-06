South Surrey’s Lauren Kim lines up a putt at the Canada Summer Games at the Legends on the Niagara Battlefield Course Niagara Falls, Ont. On Aug. 4, Kim won the Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship in Halifax. (The Canadian Press/Randy Bastardache photo)

South Surrey golfer wins Canadian title at amateur competition

Lauren Kim, 17, beat out opponent with one-stroke win

A South Surrey golfer earned the title of Canadian Women’s Amateur Champion, at the 109th tournament, held in Halifax, N.S. this week.

After holding onto her second-place spot for the first three rounds of the championship, the Peninsula’s Lauren Kim, 17, entered Friday’s (Aug. 4) final round two strokes behind Brooke Rivers from Brampton, Ont.

According to a release, Kim edged out her opponent by one stroke on Friday to finish with rounds of 67, 69, 73, 71, claiming the championship.

“I just needed to take down one stroke at a time. It’s hard to stay focused, sometimes, with the wind out there but I’m glad I came in strong for the last hole,” Kim said.

“It’s crazy because I haven’t won in a few years and to do it on homeland, and one of the biggest championships in Canada, it’s unreal.”

Next, Kim will head to the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at Bel-Air Country Club in California from Aug. 7 to 17, followed by the 2023 CPKC Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver later this month, from Aug. 22 to 27, after being granted an exemption.

The 17-year-old athlete will also be getting a $1,200 cheque for her victory in Halifax.

Rivers, meanwhile, took second place after shooting a 74 in the finals, while Sadie Englemann, from Austin, Texas, took third at 5-under, with 72.

