The Elgin Park Secondary junior boys’ Orcas team has won the provincial volleyball championship after a weekend tournament – for the first time in a quarter of a century. (contributed photo)

The Elgin Park Secondary junior boys’ Orcas team has won the provincial volleyball championship after a weekend tournament – for the first time in a quarter of a century. (contributed photo)

South Surrey junior boys Orcas bring home provincial championship title

It’s been 25 years since Elgin Park Secondary junior boys won same championship

The sweet taste of victory was savoured by Elgin Park Secondary junior boys’ volleyball team after a weekend tournament.

It marks the first time in a quarter of a century that the junior Orcas have won a provincial championship, noted Elgin P.E. teacher and Orcas coach Mike Jamieson.

A former Elgin Park grad, Jamieson remembers the last time the junior boys (Grades 9 and 10) volleyball team won a provincial title, he was still a student at the school.

The junior boys Orcas had an outstanding year in volleyball, winning the Surrey League championship and coming in second place in the South Fraser championships before going into the provincial tournament ranked as No. 7 in the province.

“Our two toughest tests of the tournament came against Kelowna in the quarterfinal and Langley Christian in the final,” Jamieson said.

“We were down 19-11 in the first set to Kelowna and 6-2 in the third and were able to rally to win.”

With the home crowd cheering for the local Kelowna team and the Elgin squad looking dejected, Jamieson told the Orcas – loudly – “You’re going to be so happy when you win, start acting like it right now.”

“They all smiled and you could see the weight roll off their shoulders as they turned on the jets and sealed the victory.”

The championship was played against Langley Christian High School, which, Jamieson noted, is supported by the largest fan base in the province.

READ ALSO: Elgin Park Orcas’ junior boys win second straight volleyball tournament

Langley Christian jumped out to a loud 6-1 lead in the first set, but Elgin was able to bring the score even at 20-20 but lost momentum and the first set 25-22.

Elgin stormed ahead midway through the second set to gain a four-point lead, but it all could have come crashing down as Elgin’s superstar leftside hitter Rowan Hartshorne went down with an ankle injury.

Despite the injury, Hartshorne caught fire after shaking it off and the Orcas won the second and third set 25-18, 25-21.

After moving courts, the next hour was filled with a ferocious back-and-forth struggle between the two teams, with Langley Christian pulling away late in the fourth set to win 25-23.

On the final play of the fourth set, Hartshorne hit the ground with his face while diving for a ball and, after receiving five stitches, summoned the courage to play through the pain, eventually making the winning kill (shot) “that left the gym in pandemonium.”

After 25 years, the win felt great, Jamieson said.

“It’s such a huge accomplishment. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys and all who came before them.”

Isaac Navarro was named All-Star Hartshorne was named MVP of the tournament.

“To be able to share this experience with the boys and call my old coaches to thank them for inspiring me to want to give back the way they gave to me is something I will never forget,” said Jamieson.

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

High school sportsSurreyVolleyballWhite Rock

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canucks assign Rathbone, Podkolzin to Abbotsford

Just Posted

Environment Canada is forecasting heavy snowfall throughout the Lower Mainland, beginning late Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 29). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Snowfall warnings issued across Lower Mainland, with up to 35 cm expected

TEASER PHOTO
‘Star’ time for Surrey’s rebranded Crescendo Operatic Society with grant-winning show

Surrey city hall. (File photo)
Council votes 5-4 to recruit new Surrey Ethics Commissioner

Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, in charge of the Surrey RCMP, addresses Surrey city council on Monday, Nov. 28. (Screen shot)
Claims Surrey RCMP not locally accountable are ‘unfounded’ and ‘laughable,’ Edwards tells council