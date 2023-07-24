South Surrey’s Golden Glory Martial Arts Academy athletes will be competing in the 4th Pan American Kung Fu Championship Aug. 3-6 in Markham, Ontario. The academy is holding a fundraiser this Saturday, July 29, to help them go, featuring the latest UFC fight. (Pixabay photo)

South Surrey martial arts academy athletes to compete in Kung Fu championship

Young martial artists compete in Ontario Aug. 3-6 for 4th Pan American event

Several local martial arts athletes are hoping for a golden opportunity at the 4th Pan American Kung Fu Championship in Ontario next week.

The South Surrey-based Golden Glory Martial Arts Academy has had a successful season, with athletes placing in several tournaments throughout B.C. and Canada.

The academy even won a medal in the World Juniors Wushu Championship in Indonesia, earning them an invite from the Wushu Canada National Team to participate in the Pan American Championships, which will be held Aug. 3-6 in Markham, Ont.

“We are very excited! We’re really looking forward to it,” said head coach and Golden Glory owner Mostafa Sabeti, who is also president of the Canada West Wushu Association, as well as head coach for the Wushu (Kung Fu) national Team Canada.

READ ALSO: South Surrey martial-arts instructor named to new national post

Of the 21-athlete B.C. team heading to Ontario to compete, 10 competitors are from Golden Glory, he noted.

They’re hoping the community can help them travel to the championship, and have started a GoFundMe campaign. They are also holding a UFC fight-night fundraiser this Saturday, July 29, starting at 6 p.m., at Golden Glory Martial Arts Academy, 2336 King George Blvd.

All are welcome to attend the fundraiser, where the UFC 291 Live fight will be shown, with food and drinks offered.

“We kindly suggest a donation of $50 to attend, but also graciously accept donations in any contribution amount,” Sabeti said.

He noted that, with world championships happening in Dallas this November, and Wushu also being in the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Ghana, every competition is important.

“The Pan American championship… will be a very good test for them,” he said.

Competitors range in age, and are as young as 11 years old.

