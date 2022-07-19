Surrey 10-year-old shoots a sizzling 67 to win MJT tournament title at Guildford Golf Club

Surrey resident Jayden H X Zhu, 10, won the MJT Boys 9-10 division championship during a tournament at Guildford Golf Club in Surrey on July 11. (Submitted photo)

At Guildford Golf Club in Surrey, a field of U13 golfers competed for division titles in preparation for the MJT Mini Tour National Championship next month.

The MJT Mini Tour event saw several young Surrey-area golfers compete on July 11, according to results posted on maplejt.com.

In the MJT Boys 9-10 division, Surrey’s Jayden H X Zhu, 10, took the division title with a three-stroke winning margin after firing a hot score of 67. “So many smiles after finding out I won my division title, I put a lot of work into it,” stated Jayden. “My eagle putt and par saves were some highlights of the great round. I just try to remember, focus on what you want and work for it, and it will work out.”

Surrey’s Victoria Shen, 8, played a solid round in the MJT Girls 8U division, finishing with a score of 95. “I was really excited, it was like my birthday,” Victoria said later. “A highlight was when I hit a nine iron onto the green. I just try not to think about a game if it isn’t going as planned and do what I can.”

Changbeen Choi, 11, of Langley, clinched the MJT Boys 11-12 title in a playoff against Jack Jin, 12, of Port Moody, after both players had tied for the lead at even par for the day.

Vancouver resident Grace Guan, 11, won her third MJT Girls 11-12 title by three strokes after firing a score of 71.

Earning his first win on the MJT Mini Tour circuit, Carter Lavers, 8, of North Vancouver, took home the MJT Boys 8U title with a score of 79, besting his nearest rival by three strokes.

The next stop in B.C. for the MJT Mini Tour is at Cultus Lake Golf Club on July 29.

The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT) is billed as “Canada’s number one-played Junior Golf Tour as well as the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.… The MJT aims to develop champions, in golf and in life, promoting the game from grassroots through to the provincial, national, university and professional levels.”



