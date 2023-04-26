Surrey Eagles finished for season after tough BCHL Game 7 loss

The Surrey Eagles’ season is over after a tough loss to the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in Game 7 of the BC Hockey League’s Coastal Conference semifinals at South Surrey Arena Tuesday (April 25) night.

Despite answering the Bulldogs’ first two goals with a goal from Eagles winger Jake Bongo in the first period, the Alberni Valley Junior A team eventually defeated the South Surrey squad 3-1.

Ron Brar, who owns the team with his brother TJ, said the season was still an incredible success for the Eagles.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this team.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our coaching staff and the entire organization, from our media people to our volunteers,” he said Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Eagles head into Game 6 up 3-2 over Alberni Valley Bulldogs in Coastal Conference semifinal

“And to have that tremendous amount of community support… watching all those families and kids, people who’d never been to a hockey game before, now wanting to buy season tickets – I’m just really proud of how the community embraced the Surrey Eagles.”

Best fans in the BCHL 💙💚 We'll see you next season! pic.twitter.com/8vDvC1IDt2 — x – Surrey Eagles (@SurreyEagles) April 26, 2023

With an arena that was packed for nearly every home game, Brar noted the team was battling through injuries that took out several of their starting players.

“As an owner, as a father, I couldn’t have asked for more from these players,” he said.

“Kudos to Alberni. It’s a tremendous program they’ve got there and we wish them the utmost success against Chilliwack – I think it’s going to be a great series,” he added, as the Bulldogs will face the Chilliwack Chiefs for the Coastal Conference finals.

From there, the two conference finalists will face off for the BCHL Fred Page Cup.

“For us, I couldn’t have scripted a better first season for our organization.

“It’s been an unbelievable success,” Brar said.

“What we’ve started this year, we want to build it bigger and better next year.”

@Canucklehedd

tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

For more information about the Surrey Eagles, their schedule, or tickets, visit surreyeagles.ca

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHLjunior hockeySurrey Eagles