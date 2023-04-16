Surrey Eagles take 2-0 second-round playoff series lead vs. Alberni Valley Bulldogs

The Surrey Eagles are now leading their second-round BCHL playoff series vs. the Alberni Valley Bulldogs 2-0, with Game 3 happening Tuesday night (April 18) in Port Alberni. (Surrey Eagles/Facebook photo)

It took not one, but two overtime periods to decide the final score of Game No. 2 in the second-round British Columbia Hockey League best-of-seven playoff series between the Coastal Conference’s Surrey Eagles and Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

It was the Surrey Eagles who emerged as the winner of both Game 1 and Game 2, winning Friday (April 14) night’s game 3-1, as well as Saturday’s (April 15) 5-4, both on home ice at the South Surrey Arena.

Fans showed up to cheer on their Junior A Eagles in force, said Ron Brar, who owns the team with his brother TJ.

“We had two sellout crowds, back to back – so many fans came out – we’ve never seen this much energy in years! It was electrifying!” he said.

The Bulldogs opened the scoring in the first period of Game 1, with a goal from winger Will Elger, before the Eagles answered back with three goals in the third period, from Ryden Evers, Jacob Bonkowski and Ante Zlomislic; netminder Michael Sochan stopped 29 of 30 shots on goal.

It was Zlomislic who opened up the scoring in Game 2, not even four minutes into the first, followed by another from teammate Connor Schneider, before Alberni Valley came back to score three goals in the second, two from Dakota MacIntosh, and another from Brandon Buhr.

Buhr added another in the third period, making it a 4-2 game, before Savek Brar (also Ron’s son) scored to make it 4-3, with Trent Wilson tying it up at 4-4 with less than four minutes left to play in the third.

While there was no scoring by either team in the first OT, the Eagles’ Wilson got the game winner about seven minutes into the second OT, assisted by Schneider and Aaron Schwartz.

“How we won the first game was outstanding! Then, how we won last night was even more outstanding – we were down 4-2 with just a small amount of time left,” the proud Dad said Sunday, noting his son’s goal helped change the momentum of the game.

“That third goal changed the entire momentum… then we ended up taking the game to them.”

The two wins came despite the team losing two veteran players – Cole Galata and Logan Lorenz – to injury, Brar noted.

“Even with all that, our team persevered and dug deeper than I ever could have imagined and they pulled off this incredible double overtime victory.”

Still, knowing what tough opponents the Bulldogs are, the team isn’t resting on their laurels even after two wins, he said.

The Cam Keith-coached squad are getting a pre-travel practice in on home ice Monday before catching their ferry, then they’ll have another practice in Port Alberni on Tuesday, before they play Game 3 Tuesday night at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

“We’re hoping to have some success in Alberni as we know we’re up against monumental odds still – this is a phenomenal team that we’re playing against,” Brar noted of the Bulldogs.

“They have incredible skill and incredible depth and (the Eagles players) knew this was going to be a tough series. Hopefully we can do it for our fans and Surrey.”

The Eagles play Game 3 and Game 4 in Port Alberni before returning home for Game No. 5 on Friday, April 21, at 7:15 at the 148th Street arena in South Surrey Athletic Park.

The Eagles’ and Bulldogs’ Coastal Conference rival team, the Chilliwack Chiefs, are currently leading their second-round series against the Nanaimo Clippers 2-0, winning the first two games as well.

