Surrey Falcons win U15 B.C. hockey championship, and couldn’t be beat in Kamloops

Surrey Falcons U15 team with their B.C. female hockey championship banner in Kamloops on Sunday. (Photo: facebook.com/surreyfalcons)

It wasn’t the medal haul of last year at provincial playoffs, but Surrey Falcons were still a winning organization over the weekend.

The female hockey association’s U15 rep team won the B.C. championship banner with a 4-2 victory over Tri-Cities on Sunday (March 26) at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre in Kamloops.

The Surrey squad was powered by four first-period goals from Emily Preston, Alexa Garden, Haley Waugh and Cameryn Sheils.

In five tournament wins, Sheils led the way with 12 points, followed by Gabriella Lee with nine and Waugh and Finley Elliott with six each. Goaltenders Claire Lee and Ryan Assaly shared the net and allowed just three goals.

Also at BC Hockey-hosted provincials this week, the Falcons’ U18 team fell out of medal contention in Williams Lake. Led by Fiona Sirovyak’s five points, the team had one win, two losses and a tie in four games.

Last spring, three Surrey Falcons hockey teams earned medals at B.C. championship tournaments, including gold for the U13 team.

• RELATED: 6 Surrey-area minor hockey teams to battle for B.C. championships starting March 19.

Meantime, the Falcons association will host a free “Come Try Hockey” session this Sunday, April 2 at Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. The event is open to all females aged five to 17, and full hockey gear is required. Skate rentals and some gear will be available. For more details and to register, visit surreyfalcons.ca.

Earlier last week, teams from Cloverdale did well at their respective provincial championships. Cloverdale’s U18 A2 team won a silver medal in South Delta at the Tier 2 provincials, Brien Gemmel’s U18 A1 squad won a bronze medal in Salmon Arm at the Tier 1 provincials, and Cloverdale’s U13 A1 team battled hard as hosts of the U13 Tier 1 provincials, at Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex in Fleetwood.

“It was a helluva run, but South Delta (U18 A1) is a quality hockey club,” said Jon Silcox, head coach of Cloverdale’s U18 A2 team. “We knew it was a David and Goliath story, but unfortunately we didn’t get a Cinderella ending.”

-with a file from Malin Jordan

BC Minor Hockey