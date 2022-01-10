Surrey high school hoops tournaments postponed

Fire Fighters Goodwill Classic will now be played in March

Semiahmoo’s Tara Wallack tries to get a shot off while being defended by a Lord Tweedsmuir player during the final of the Surrey Fire Fighters Goodwill Classic in 2020. (Garrett James photo)

Surrey basketball courts are much quieter this month than they normally would be, as the city’s two biggest high school hoops have been postponed.

The Surrey Fire Fighters Goodwill Classic – which sees senior girls teams from across the city take part – was originally scheduled to begin Jan. 4, but was postponed due to provincial health restrictions, rising COVID-19 cases and the fact that students’ holiday breaks were extended one week.

The tournament has been rescheduled for March 7-12.

Meanwhile, January’s annual citywide senior boys tournament, the Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic, was originally set to begin this week, but has also been postponed. New dates for the event have yet to be announced.

Each tournament includes nearly every senior team in the city; in 2020, close to 700 athletes took part in each event.

The last team either tournament was staged was 2020 – the 2021 event was cancelled outright due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last Surrey RCMP tournament was won by Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers, who defeated the Tamanawis Wildcats 67-64 in the final game.

The reigning Surrey Fire Fighters tourney champs are the Semiahmoo Thunderbirds, who not only won the 2020 event, but also the 2018 and ‘19 tournaments, as well. Panorama Ridge took top spot in 2017.



