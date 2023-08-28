Surrey Knights at home Friday for first of 4 pre-season games in PJHL

Surrey Knights in action against Delta Ice Hawks at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex last February. (File photo: Tom Zillich)

Training camp continues for Surrey Knights as some pre-season games approach.

The Pacific Junior Hockey League team (PJHL) will play four exhibition games starting Friday (Sept. 1) at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex against Grandview Steelers, 7 p.m. start.

The teams face off again Sunday (Sept. 3, 4 p.m.) at Burnaby Winter Club followed by another home game for the Knights Thursday, Sept. 7 vs. Ridge Meadows, 7 p.m. start, and a pre-season finale against those same Flames at Cam Neely Arena on Sept. 8.

The schedule is found on pjhl.net.

The Knights open their 2023-24 season at home against Mission on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Last February, the Knights fell to Chilliwack Jets in a two-game “Survivor” playoff series, the Surrey team’s first post-season action since the franchise moved here from Langley seven seasons ago.

In March, the Knights’ Andy Liboiron was named the league’s Coach of the Year.

The PJHL is among three Junior B hockey leagues in B.C. reclassified as Junior A, Tier 2, this coming season, following a unanimous vote by BC Hockey’s board of directors in July. The decision to apply for Junior A status came in the wake of the BCHL departing Hockey Canada to become an independent league.



