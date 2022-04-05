Surrey Knights players celebrated with awards following 2021-22 hockey season

Nine awards and trophies were given to the Junior B players

Surrey Knights players and coaches with trophies at the end of the 2021-22 junior hockey season. (Photo: twitter.com/SurreyKnights)

Surrey Knights players have been celebrated for their skills, leadership and hard work during the 2021-22 hockey season.

On Twitter, the Pacific Junior Hockey League team this week posted a series of photos of team award winners, who were named several weeks after their season came to an end, back on Feb. 12.

Nine awards and trophies were given to Knights players by coaches and team management.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW TWEETS)

• RELATED STORY, from Feb. 14: Surrey Knights look to next hockey season as PJHL playoffs start.

8 trophy’s and a wrap on the season. We will tweet each one over the next while! Congrats to the 21/22 Knights on a season well done! pic.twitter.com/QBpdsgvaom — Knights Hockey (@SurreyKnights) March 25, 2022

Surrey Knights MVP for 21/22 season goes to Billy Thompson! Way to end a Jr Career Captain! pic.twitter.com/kmNoW6dZJG — Knights Hockey (@SurreyKnights) April 5, 2022

Most Dedicated Surrey Knight all the way from Alberta via FaceTime. Dalton Mackeigan. Congrats Big Mac! pic.twitter.com/eajpBBAmua — Knights Hockey (@SurreyKnights) March 25, 2022

2021/22 Player’s Choice Receipient! Montero Uyeyama!!! Congrats Monty! pic.twitter.com/ZCCHA9DzvM — Knights Hockey (@SurreyKnights) March 25, 2022

Surrey Knights Leadership award goes to Aaron Burton!! pic.twitter.com/LFZM1I5M89 — Knights Hockey (@SurreyKnights) March 29, 2022

Most Improved Player in 21/22 DJ Cash!!! Well done DJ! pic.twitter.com/XhYWpi5zyS — Knights Hockey (@SurreyKnights) March 30, 2022

Surrey Knights Top Defensemen award goes to Logan Earle!!! Congrats Logan!! pic.twitter.com/7ZcGQDoqYh — Knights Hockey (@SurreyKnights) March 31, 2022

Top Scorer for the 21/22 Knights goes to the Captain Billy Thompson!!Congrats Billy! pic.twitter.com/w77XIx95fW — Knights Hockey (@SurreyKnights) April 2, 2022

Top Knights Defensemen as chosen by the Gm’s is Brad Collins! Congrats Brad!! pic.twitter.com/F7VqYvnuby — Knights Hockey (@SurreyKnights) April 3, 2022

21/22 Knights Rookie of the Year goes to Maddox Caie!!! Congrats Maddox!!! pic.twitter.com/x6MuZcWMIn — Knights Hockey (@SurreyKnights) April 5, 2022

The award for top scorer went to Knights captain Billy Thompson, also named MVP for the 2021/22 season, which will be the final one in junior hockey for the Langley-born player, 20.

Top defensemen honours were given to Logan Earle, from New Westminster.

The Knights’ top defensemen, as chosen by team managment, was Langley’s Brad Collins.

The team’s top rookie award went to Surrey-raised defenseman Maddox Caie.

The team’s most improved player was Langley-raised goaltender D.J. Cash.

The leadership award was given to Abbotsford’s Aaron Burton.

The “Player’s Choice” award receipient was Montaro Uyeyama, from Richmond.

“Most Dedicated Surrey Knight” was Dalton Mackeigan, who joined the team function via FaceTime chat from Alberta.

• RELATED: Delta hosts B.C.’s top Junior B hockey teams for Cyclone Taylor Cup, starting Thursday, April 7.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Junior B Hockeyjunior hockey