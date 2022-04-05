Surrey Knights players and coaches with trophies at the end of the 2021-22 junior hockey season. (Photo: twitter.com/SurreyKnights)

JUNIOR HOCKEY

Surrey Knights players celebrated with awards following 2021-22 hockey season

Nine awards and trophies were given to the Junior B players

Surrey Knights players have been celebrated for their skills, leadership and hard work during the 2021-22 hockey season.

On Twitter, the Pacific Junior Hockey League team this week posted a series of photos of team award winners, who were named several weeks after their season came to an end, back on Feb. 12.

Nine awards and trophies were given to Knights players by coaches and team management.

The award for top scorer went to Knights captain Billy Thompson, also named MVP for the 2021/22 season, which will be the final one in junior hockey for the Langley-born player, 20.

Top defensemen honours were given to Logan Earle, from New Westminster.

The Knights’ top defensemen, as chosen by team managment, was Langley’s Brad Collins.

The team’s top rookie award went to Surrey-raised defenseman Maddox Caie.

The team’s most improved player was Langley-raised goaltender D.J. Cash.

The leadership award was given to Abbotsford’s Aaron Burton.

The “Player’s Choice” award receipient was Montaro Uyeyama, from Richmond.

“Most Dedicated Surrey Knight” was Dalton Mackeigan, who joined the team function via FaceTime chat from Alberta.

