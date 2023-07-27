Surrey man wins BC Provincial Seniors Men’s Golf Championship

Andrew Pinette finished one under par with a three-day total score of 212

Golfers competing at the 2023 BC Provincial Seniors Men’s Golf Championship July 25 through 27 in Williams Lake said they enjoyed the course. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Andrew Pinette of Surrey was the winner of the 2023 BC Provincial Seniors Men’s Golf Championship held in his former hometown of Williams Lake July 25 through 27.

Pinette, who grew up in the lakecity, finished one under par with a three-day total score of 212. He won by four strokes over the second place finisher.

Besides winning the tournament, Pinette also got reacquainted with retired local Dr. Noel Donnelly, who just happened to deliver him as a baby at the local hospital.

When Black Press Media asked Donnelly how that made him feel, he laughed and said “old.”

But in the end it was Williams Lake itself that came out the winner at the tournament.

Hosted by the Williams Lake Golf & Tennis Club, the event saw 156 men from across B.C. 55 and over compete at the northern course over three days.

Restaurants and hotels benefited greatly from the event while the warm local welcome had golfers from across the province wanting to come back for more, said Grant Martin, adding golfers had nothing but good things to say about the course and Williams Lake.

“It’s been unreal. They say we have a gem here. A lot of them have never been here and they’re so impressed with the beauty of the course, just the great shape it’s in and the challenge that it presents to them.”

Martin also thanked the more than 40 volunteers who made the tournament possible.

BC Golf tournament director Jerome Goddard said the Williams Lake golf course was a great layout for the competitors.

“It’s not too long but it represents a lot of challenges especially around the greens which these players really like.”

Goddard noted that communities in the north have really embraced competitive golf and BC Golf is already in talks to have Williams Lake host another championship in the next three-to-five years.

