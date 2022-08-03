Surrey-raised hockey player Dhaliwal found dead in New York hotel room

Celebration of life in Delta on Sunday, Aug. 7

The BC Hockey League community is grieving after losing an alumnus over the weekend.

Former West Kelowna Warrior forward Parmjot “Parm” Dhaliwal was found dead in a New York hotel room on Sunday, July 30, announced by the team via Twitter. He was 23.

Some sad news to share as former Warrior Parm Dhaliwal passed away over the weekend. Our thoughts are with the Dhaliwal family.#BCHL pic.twitter.com/LI0tlqJL3N — West Kelowna Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) August 1, 2022

Circumstances surrounding the death are unknown at the time.

“I don’t know anything yet about what happened,” said Dhaliwal’s father, Andy, on Wednesday (Aug. 3).

A native of Surrey, Dhaliwal cut his teeth with Yale Hockey Academy out of Abbotsford before his junior hockey career, which he started in the 2015-16 BCHL season in a pair of games with the Chilliwack Chiefs.

Dhaliwal spent the next three seasons as a key member of the Warriors, culminating in a point-per-game effort in 2018-19.

Despite still being under contract the following season with the Warriors, Dhaliwal was sidelined by concussion issues, effectively ending his hockey career.

News of the passing quickly reached social media, with teams from around the league paying their respects.

Taking time to remember Parm Dhaliwal. The Trail Smoke Eaters are keeping Parm's friends, family and teammates in our thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/Ogop3pcCtt — Trail Smoke Eaters (@BCHLSmokeEaters) August 1, 2022

On behalf of everyone at the Surrey Eagles organization, we send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Parm Dhaliwal. 💙💚 https://t.co/TUL65kVqaR — Surrey Eagles (@SurreyEagles) August 2, 2022

The BCHL sent out its own condolences via Twitter upon hearing of the news.

The BCHL lost one of our own over the weekend as we learned of the passing of former West Kelowna Warrior Parm Dhaliwal. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and former teammates. pic.twitter.com/oqO1L08E1L — BCHL (@BCHockeyLeague) August 1, 2022

For those who want to attend the Dhaliwal/Mann family invite those who were close to Parm to come by for his celebration of life scheduled for next weekend. pic.twitter.com/KX7r2Vv7zT — West Kelowna Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) August 1, 2022

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 7 in Delta, at Riverside Funeral Home starting at 10 a.m., with an event to follow at noon at Dukh Nivaran Gurdward, 15255 68 Avenue, Surrey.

with a file from Tom Zillich

