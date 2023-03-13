Whalley battles Trout Lake at Whalley Athletic Park during the B.C. Little League Major Provincial Championships last July. (File photo: Anna Burns)

Whalley battles Trout Lake at Whalley Athletic Park during the B.C. Little League Major Provincial Championships last July. (File photo: Anna Burns)

Surrey sports events get B.C. gov’t funding for baseball, rugby, goalball, other gatherings

Four-figure dollar amounts go to Surrey tournaments and meets under Hosting BC program

Provincial funding for 10 Surrey-area sporting events previews some that are on the 2023 calendar and notes others that have already happened.

On Sunday (March 12), the Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport ministry announced $1 million for nearly 140 sport organizations “to host sport-related events that attract visitors to B.C. and enable athletes to compete at home.”

Four-figure dollar amounts go to Surrey tournaments and meets under the Hosting BC program, for not-for-profit organizations that host competitions “and provide sport, economic and community development opportunities.”

In Surrey, these events receive funding:

• $4,000 for the Little League BC Major Provincials held last July

• $4,500 for a BC Artistic Swimming Western Canadian event held in January

• $2,500 for the SportAbility Provincial Championship held in March

• $7,500 for the Vancouver Goalball Club Surrey Goalball Grand Slam held in March

• $4,500 for the BC Rugby Senior Club Finals this April

• $3,000 for the BCPFA Provincial Flag Championships this June

• $1,000 for the Cricket Big Bach Cup this June and July

• $9,500 for the Canada Cup International Softball Championship this July

• $5,000 for the Canadian Ultimate Frisbee National Championships this August

• $3,000 for the BC Cross Country Championships this October.

CLICK HERE to read the full list of recipients, which include eight Major Events in B.C., in Vancouver, Whislter, Big White, Kamloops and Richmond.

The provincial government invests $500,000 annually in Major Events and Hosting BC programs, for a combined $1 million.

The NDP’s Mike Starchuk, MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale, says funding for sporting events in B.C. communities will boost local tourism and enrich sports communities for B.C. athletes, so sports fans, athletes and businesses can enjoy games close to home, and travel to games across the province.

“Sports like softball, baseball and cricket shape our youth and bring our community together,” Starchuk said in a news release.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: An exciting overtime win at home by Vancouver Giants against Prince George Cougars

Just Posted

Whalley battles Trout Lake at Whalley Athletic Park during the B.C. Little League Major Provincial Championships last July. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey sports events get B.C. gov’t funding for baseball, rugby, goalball, other gatherings

The Surrey Falcons U15 A1 female hockey team won league and playoff banners leading to the provincial championship tournament this week. (Photo: Facebook.com/surreyfalcons)
6 Surrey-area minor hockey teams to battle for B.C. championships starting March 19

A vacant lot next to the 56A Avenue parking was finally cleared earlier this year. It will soon be turned into more parking spaces. Paul Orazietti, the executive director of the Cloverdale BIA said they are just waiting for crushed gravel to be put down and it’ll be good to go. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
New parking lot in downtown Cloverdale nearing completion

Hopeful BC Lions Uproar Dance Team applicants auditioned in-person at Spiral Dance in White Rock on Sunday (March 12). (Nik Kowalski/BC Lions photo)
BC Lions Uproar Dance Team auditions held Sunday in White Rock

Pop-up banner image