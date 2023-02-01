Jacob Dunbar in action with Nanaimo Timbermen. (Photo: Facebook.com)

Jacob Dunbar in action with Nanaimo Timbermen. (Photo: Facebook.com)

LACROSSE

Surrey’s Dunbar selected 1st overall in WLA’s graduating junior lacrosse player draft

The 2001-born forward was in 2021 taken in the first round of National Lacrosse League entry draft

Burnaby Lakers traded up to select Surrey’s Jacob Dunbar first overall at the 2023 Western Lacrosse Association Graduating Junior Player Draft in Langley on Tuesday (Jan. 31).

The right-handed forward, a former Semiahmoo Rock star, went to the Lakers after the team traded their second-overall pick and also a 2024 pick to Victoria Shamrocks, who then selected Arthur Miller (Nanaimo Junior Timbermen).

The WLA draft, held virtually, saw 35 players picked by seven teams in five rounds. Full results are posted on draft.wlalacrosse.com/live.

The 2001-born Dunbar, who played junior lacrosse with Port Coquitlam Saints, was in 2021 taken in the first round of the National Lacrosse League entry draft (13th overall) and made his pro debut with San Diego Seals in December of that year. Last August, the Seals re-signed Dunbar to a one-year deal.

The WLA involves seven lacrosse teams in Burnaby, Langley, Victoria, Nanaimo, Maple Ridge, Coquitlam and New Westminster.

On Monday, league commissioner Paul Dal Monte said the 2023 season will begin after the May long weekend, with the schedule expected by late February.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

LacrosseWLA

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Tom Brady retires at 45, insisting this time it’s ‘for good’

Just Posted

Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)
OUR VIEW: 15 of 16 spots on Surrey committees is more of the same

Sandra Smithman, left, Andrew Walters, Andy Litjens, and Jarek Krupa pose for a photo on Jan. 27, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Three construction workers recognized for life-saving efforts at Surrey job site

Nausheen Dhanda spends a lot of her free time volunteering with KidsPlay Foundation. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Foundation helps Surrey teen be part of change in the community

Jacob Dunbar in action with Nanaimo Timbermen. (Photo: Facebook.com)
Surrey’s Dunbar selected 1st overall in WLA’s graduating junior lacrosse player draft