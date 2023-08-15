Tennis great Roger Federer to be honoured at Laver Cup in Vancouver

Federer concluded his illustrious career at last year’s tournament

An emotional Roger Federer of Team Europe acknowledges the crowd after playing with Rafael Nadal in a Laver Cup doubles match against Team World’s Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at the O2 arena in London, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kin Cheung

Roger Federer will be honoured at the Laver Cup in Vancouver.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will be invited onto the black court on Sept. 22 to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his last competitive match.

Federer concluded his illustrious career at last year’s tournament, partnering with longtime rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe.

They suffered a loss against Team World’s Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Federer will flip the coin for the last match of the day on Sept. 22.

The tournament will be held from Sept. 22-24 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime is the lone Canadian in the event, competing for Team World, with more players to be announced in the coming weeks.

