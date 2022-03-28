Action from February’s 2022 Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic tournament, for Surrey high school boys. (Photo: surreybasketballclassic.ca)

Action from February’s 2022 Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic tournament, for Surrey high school boys. (Photo: surreybasketballclassic.ca)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Their high school seasons cut short by COVID, Surrey hoops all-stars to hit court one final time

‘Winner’s Circle’ game Friday is a wrap for students who didn’t play much during the pandemic

This Friday night (April 1) will offer one final game for Surrey’s all-star basketball players whose high school-athletics years were cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two teams of Surrey’s best hoopsters will be in action during the annual Winner’s Circle All-Star Basketball Classic game, played at Enver Creek Secondary’s gym (14505 84 Ave., Surrey) starting at 7:30 p.m.

Only a boys game will be played this year, featuring graduating seniors in their final action as high-schoolers on a Surrey court.

The night is also when boys scholarship winners are announced by organizers of Surrey RCMP Classic tournament, played in February this year following a COVID-caused delay. Girls are given scholarships during the annual Surrey Fire Fighters Goodwill Classic, which was played in March this year.

Friday at Enver Creek, the team rosters will include Jal Gatluk, Ega Sembele, Jovin Dosanjh, Shane Mander, Lucas Egitto, Cyrus Harrison, Zayden Azim, Gurek Sran, Jevoni Torres, Neil Andrada, Ravi Randhawa, Allen Landasan, Vlad Djurovic, Dominic Krajsek, Jaideep Jabbal, Harjap Samra, Fateh Sandhu, Ethan Mesfin, Rohan Sall and Arsh Garcha, with coaches Jordan Taylor (Fleetwood Park) and Raj Bagry (Lord Tweedsmuir).

