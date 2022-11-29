Timely timeout leads to 6-3 Abbotsford Canucks win

Abbotsford goes up 3-0, blows three goal lead, then scores three more to beat Bakersfield

Arturs Silovs and the Abbotsford Canucks earned a 5-3 win over the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday (Nov. 29). (Bakersfield Condors photo)

Whatever Abbotsford Canucks head coach Jeremy Colliton said during a critical called timeout early in third period seemed to work and what followed was three goals and a 6-3 Abbotsford win.

The Canucks entered the final frame of Tuesday’s (Nov. 29) game up 3-0 on the Bakersfield Condors, but that’s when the wheels fell off.

The three-goal lead quickly transformed into a 3-3 tie after just 5:42 of action in the third period. That’s when Colliton made the decision to call a timeout.

Colliton calls for time out and the next shift sees Klimovich bury the go-ahead goal pic.twitter.com/MHUGYHOjS5 — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) November 30, 2022

The very next shift saw forward Danila Klimovich break free and score his second of the season. Vincent Arseneau scored just two minutes later and Abbotsford was back in control of the game. Recently reassigned forward Vasily Podkolzin added an empty net goal – his first career American Hockey League regular season marker – to make it a 6-3 final.

Pederson with a nice feed to Arseneau makes it 5-3 Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/fhSa29r20H — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) November 30, 2022

The collapse in the third period was even more remarkable because of how strong Abbotsford played in the first two periods. Despite a scoreless opening period, the Canucks controlled play and outshot Bakersfield 13-7.

The second period saw Abbotsford get two power play goals from Lane Pederson and an even strength goal from Kyle Rau. They also outshot the Condors 12-4. Arturs Silovs was excellent in the first two periods, stopping all 11 shots he faced and for the game he made 16 saves to earn his fourth win this season.

Petey_second_goal.MP4 Living life in the fast Lane tonight in Abbotsford 🤯 pic.twitter.com/81I0Sz7WpH — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) November 30, 2022

The game also saw defenceman Christian Wolanin tie a franchise record with his ninth straight game with a point. Wolanin collected two assists on the game and now leads Abbotsford with 16 points. Pederson and Rau also had multi-point games. Will Lockwood and Arseneau each had four shots on goal to lead the Canucks. Podkolzin and Rahtbone, who both recently reported to Abbotsford from Vancouver, had two shots apiece.

The Canucks record now improves to 8-7-1-1 and they leapfrog over the Condors into seventh place in the Pacific Division with the win. The two teams meet again on Wednesday (Nov. 30).

The win comes after a two game set in Calgary against the Wranglers that saw the Canucks earn one out of four possible points. Abbotsford lost 5-1 on Nov. 25 and then fell 4-3 in overtime on Nov. 27. Those games marked the team’s first-ever encounter with the Wranglers.

Abbotsford will host the Laval Rocket on Saturday (Dec. 3) and Sunday (Dec. 4). Saturday’s game is the annual Teddy Bear Toss event, which allows fans to throw a stuffed animal onto the ice following the team’s first goal. That game faces off at 7 p.m. Sunday’s game is a 4 p.m. start.

Adding another win to the win column 📈 pic.twitter.com/Ce5VndgDa7 — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) November 30, 2022

