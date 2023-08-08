Top Spin Pickleball Club sprouts up in Abbotsford

Indoor pickleball facility opened in June, catered for players of all ages and skill levels

A piece of pickleball paradise has sprouted in Abbotsford.

Top Spin Pickleball Club, located at Unit #102-33445 MacLure Rd., had a soft launch earlier this summer and activity is beginning to ramp up at the Fraser Valley’s first-ever indoor pickleball club.

The facility boasts two full courts, a practice court, a players lounge and equipment for sale. Top Spin also offers kids programs, summer camps, lessons, corporate events and much more.

Co-owners Doug Neetz and Brock Coutts immediately fell in love with the sport earlier this year. Neetz was turned on to the idea of an indoor facility after playing inside on courts during a vacation to Hawaii. He noted that having the game inside takes away some of the noise issues and also allows players to hit the court in any weather condition.

The pair stated that the sport is rapidly growing in Abbotsford and estimated there are more than 1,500 regular players. Courts at Jubilee Park are regularly packed. There are also outdoor courts in Bradner that are popular. The Abbotsford Recreation Centre offers indoor pickleball play, but Neetz and Coutts noted their floor and markings are professional quality.

Another benefit for Top Spin is the set-up allows less wasted time chasing down errant balls.

“At Jubilee you have courts right beside each other and there are constantly balls going across to the other courts,” Coutts said. “There’s no way for balls on our set-up to migrate from one court to the other. You get more playing time per hour and just faster play.”

Coutts said Top Spin makes for a safer and more enjoyable experience for players.

“I’m hoping that people recognize the experience you get playing here,” he said. “The surface is safer because it’s not slippery. It’s a really nice space. And we’re also hoping to fill a need as far as player development goes.”

Neetz and Coutts pointed out that leagues such as The National Pickeball League, Major League Pickleball and the Canadian National Pickleball League are also growing and always on the lookout for new talent.

Top Spin also offers unique membership packages that will allow users to access the court through a fob and play when they want. The facility is open 24 hours to members.

Neetz said several top pickleball pros have visited Top Spin and they were thrilled with the facility, but the ultimate goal is to make the sport available to all.

“We don’t want to take away players from other courts,” Neetz said. “We want to grow the sport and have this be another option for players.”

There are some indoor pickleball options in Surrey and Vancouver. There will also be indoor availability coming soon in Richmond, but the pair believe Top Spin can cater to pickleball lovers in Abbotsford and all across the Fraser Valley.

For more information on the club, visit topspinpickleball.ca.

Top Spin Pickleball Club is the first indoor pickleball facility in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The club features a lounge with TV’s and places to relax. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)