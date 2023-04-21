Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse directs his team against the Denver Nuggets in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Denver. The Raptors have fired head coach Nurse. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/David Zalubowski

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse directs his team against the Denver Nuggets in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Denver. The Raptors have fired head coach Nurse. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/David Zalubowski

Toronto Raptors fire head coach Nick Nurse

Nurse had the best winning percentage in team history with a 227-163 record

The Toronto Raptors have fired head coach Nick Nurse, the team announced on Friday.

Nurse joined the Raptors organization in 2013 as an assistant coach before being named the ninth head coach in team history in June 2018.

He guided the Raptors to their first NBA title the following year. Toronto defeated the Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks before topping the Golden State Warriors in the final.

Nurse, 55, was named the league’s coach of the year after Toronto posted a 53-19 mark in the 2019-20 season.

“The decision to make a change like this is never arrived at easily or taken lightly, especially when it comes to a person who has been an integral part of this franchise’s most historic accomplishments, and who has been a steady leader through some of our team’s most challenging times,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said in a release.

“This is an opportunity for us to reset, to refocus, to put into place the personnel and the players who will help us reach our goal of winning our next championship.”

In five seasons as head coach, Nurse had the best winning percentage in team history with a 227-163 record.

The team were 48-34 in the 2021-22 season and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, the Raptors failed to return to the playoffs this season after finishing ninth in the East with a 41-41 record and losing to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA play-in tournament.

A graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, Nurse came to the NBA after several successful years in the NBA G League. He led Rio Grande Valley to a league championship in 2013, two years after guiding Iowa to a title.

Nurse was 23 when he became head coach of Grand View College, making him the youngest college basketball coach in the U.S.

He spent 11 seasons as a head coach in the British Basketball League with the Birmingham Bullets (1995-96), Manchester Giants (1998-2000), London Towers (2000-01) and Brighton Bears (2000-06). Nurse won league titles with Birmingham in 1996 and in 2000 with the Giants.

Nurse succeeded Dwane Casey to become the ninth Raptors head coach in franchise history. Casey was fired after the Raptors were swept by Cleveland in the second round of the playoffs.

Nurse has served as head coach of the Canadian national team since June 2019. He signed a contract extension two years later that runs through the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Canadian men haven’t played in the Olympics since the 2000 Sydney Games.

READ MORE: Raptors coach Nurse looking for more consistency this season from ‘unique’ Boucher

NBAraptors

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Happy Birthday: Giant heads for worlds in Switzerland
Next story
UFC president Dana White delighted to return to Canada with UFC 289

Just Posted

Holly Indridson speaking to the media at the celebration of life on Thursday, April 20, 2023 for her son Ethan Bespflug. Bespflug was stabbed to death on a Surrey bus on April 17, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
‘Just be kind, show love,’ slain Surrey teen’s mom tells gathering

The locomotive “Old Curly” is seen with a logging crew sometime between 1912 and 1914. The Surrey Historical Society wants to bring Old Curly back to Surrey. (Burnaby Village Museum Photograph Collection)
Surrey Historical Society wants to bring Old Curly back to Surrey

Surrey school board Trustee Terry Allen (pictured) presented a motion to write a strongly worded letter to the government to ask for more money for the district. (file photos)
Government ‘can’t continue to ignore the needs of the Surrey school district’, says school board

Vancouver Law Courts. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey couple acquitted of terrorism hits snag in lawsuit against police

Pop-up banner image