Triathlon ‘TRI IT’ event set for Grandview Aquatic Centre

An event on Sunday at Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre aims to introduce people to the triathlon – swimming, biking, running. (Black Press Media photo)

Semiahmoo Peninsula residents who’ve already wanted to give triathlon a try will get that opportunity this weekend in South Surrey.

On Sunday (Oct. 2), Triathlon BC will host a ‘TRI IT’ Day, in partnership with the Peninsula Multisport Club and the Vancouver-based Exceleration Triathlon Club.

The event is set for 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre, and more than 80 people are already scheduled to take part, with participants ranging in age fom six years old to 50-plus, according to a news release. The event is already at capacity.

“The purpose of the event is to provide people with an introduction to the sport of triathlon in a fun, self-paced environment,” the release continues.

Participants will be led through an orientation session in all three triathlon disciplines – swimming, cycling and running – and that will be followed by a “fun race” in which participants are provided a route map, but can choose to complete as much or as little of it as they wish “to ensure that each participant experiences success within their own capabilities.”

The Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre is located at 16855 24 Ave.



nick.greenizan@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BikingrunningSwimming