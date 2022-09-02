Vancouver Canucks ink star forward J.T. Miller to seven-year, US$56-million deal

The Vancouver Canucks have locked up a major piece, signing forward J.T. Miller to a seven-year deal.
The club announced the US$56-million contract on social media Friday afternoon, ending speculation over the 29-year-old’s future.
Miller was Vancouver’s leading scorer last season with 99 points (32 goals, 67 assists) in 80 games.
“His production last season speaks for itself and his competitive drive provides a standard that our players can look up to. He will continue to be a key piece of this team for years to come.”
– General Manager Patrik Allvin on J.T. Miller
He was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season.
The Canucks acquired Miller from the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2019 NHL draft for goalie Marek Mazanec, a third-round pick in the 2019 draft and a conditional first-round pick in the 2020 draft.
Drafted 15th overall by the New York in 2011, the six-foot-one, 218-pound native of East Palestine, Ohio, has split 11 seasons between the Rangers, Lightning and Canucks, amassing 454 points (169 goals, 285 assists) across 637 regular-season games.
