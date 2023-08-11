<div>Free agent forward Pius Suter has signed a two-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks, the club announced Friday. Suter greets teammates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, in Detroit, Monday, March 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Carlos Osorio</div>

Vancouver Canucks sign free-agent forward Pius Suter to two-year contract

Free agent forward Pius Suter has signed a two-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks, the club announced Friday.

The contract carries an average annual value (AAV) of $1.6 million.

Suter, a 27-year-old Swiss centre, arrives in Vancouver after spending the last two seasons with the Detroit Red Wings.

He contributed 29 goals and 31 assists in 161 games with the Wings.

Suter broke into the NHL as an undrafted rookie with the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2020-21 season, recording 14 goals and 13 assists in 55 games.

NHLvancouver canucks

