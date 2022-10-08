Vancouver Giants drop 4-3 shootout decision to Prince George Cougars

Giants opened the scoring for the second time this season but dropped a shootout to their division rival the Prince George Cougars before a hometown audience at Langley Events centre on Friday night, Oct. 7. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Giunts’ Colton Langkow scored his first career WHL regular season goal in the second period.

In the first period, Ty Halaburda sped down the right wing and wristed a shot short side to give the Giants a lead with 14:04 into the opening frame.

Chase Wheatcroft tied the game midway through the second period.

Then Cougars’ Koen Ziemmer tipped in the 2-1 goal on a power play with 6:18 remaining in the period.

Langkow banged in a Lipinski rebound to tie the game with 3:11 remaining in the middle frame.

In the third, Ethan Semeniuk opened the scoring at the 0:26 mark of the third for Vancouver, recovering a puck on the forecheck and backhanding it in.

Cougars’ Riley Heidt tied the game with a 2-on-1 at 8:05 of the third.

After a scoreless overtime, the game went to shootout, with MacAdams getting the win for Prince George.

Final Score Prince George 4 – Vancouver 3.

Prince George outshot Vancouver by a small margin, 34 to 32, with Jesper Vikman topping 31 of those 24 shots, while Tyler Brennan made 29 saves on 32 shots.

Vancouver’s power play was zero for two, Prince George was one for three.

Lipinski and Semeniuk were named second and third stars of the game.

Next, Giants host the Seattle Thunderbirds at the Langley Events Centre Saturday night, puck drop is 7 p.m.

