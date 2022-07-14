The Vancouver Pro/Am Show and Expo bodybuilding event comes to Abbotsford on Saturday (July 16) and Sunday (July 17).

The Vancouver Pro/Am Show and Expo bodybuilding event comes to Abbotsford on Saturday (July 16) and Sunday (July 17).

Vancouver Pro/Am and Expo bodybuilding show coming to Abbotsford

Abbotsford Arts Centre hosts two-day event on Saturday (July 16) and Sunday (July 17)

Some of the best built bodies in British Columbia are coming to the Abbotsford Arts Centre for shows on Saturday (July 16) and Sunday (July 17).

The Vancouver Pro/Am and Expo event welcomes amateur athletes the opportunity to earn an International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness pro cards on Saturday.

The IFBB pro cards will be awarded to every overall division winner (men’s and women’s bodybuilding, men’s and women’s physique, men’s classic physique, fitness, figure, wellness and bikini).

Sunday’s event is the IFBB Pro League Vancouver Pro Show, where pro men and women compete to earn their spot on the road to Olympia weekend. The Olympia is set for Las Vegas from Dec. 15 to 18. Sunday’s events include: men’s bodybuilding, men’s classic physique, men’s physique, fitness, figure, bikini and masters bikini 40-plus.

Fans can take in the show either in-person or view the competition on a live stream. For more details, visit vanproshow.com.

Men’s competitions begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with the women hitting the stage starting at 4 p.m. on both days.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Parveen Toor aiming to lift weights and women’s spirits

abbotsfordFitness

Previous story
White Rock Tritons seek wins as playoffs draw near
Next story
A rookie rises and Tiger crashes in slow-moving 1st round at British Open

Just Posted

Ripudaman Singh Malik (centre) leaves B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, B.C. with his supporters after he was found not guilty in the bombing of an Air India flight 182 in 1985, Wednesday March 16, 2005. Sources say Malik was killed shooting in Surrey, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Richard Lam
Ripudaman Singh Malik’s son speaks out after targeted shooting in Surrey

Commercial vehicles carrying or towing large equipment are striking overpasses around the province. Pictured is 152 Street overpass in South Surrey that was struck by a semi truck towing a trailer in December 2017, causing it to close for three months. (Peace Arch News file photo)
B.C. Truckers fight for transparency and access to information amid truck-bridge strikes

SEMO Foundation supporters attend a charity golf tournament in June at Guildford Golf & Country Club. The SEMO Foundation will hold its annual INSPIRE fundraising event Aug. 20 atop Langley’s Westlund Building. (Photo submitted: SEMO Foundation)
SEMO Foundation to hold fundraiser for six local charities

A “Keep the RCMP in Surrey” sign. Walter van Halst writes, “From White Rock to Whalley and from Scott Road to Langley Bypass, there are now more signs demanding to save the RCMP than all parties combined had in the last B.C. election.” (Photo: Walter van Halst)
Judge orders Surrey to rewrite its sign bylaw following constitutional challenge