Velocity Volleyball Club’s 14U team are provincial champs after weekend play

Surrey-based club heads to Winnipeg for national championships May 12-14

It was a busy weekend for volleyball in Abbotsford, where more than 80 14U (under 14) teams converged at the TRADEX Exhibition Centre to compete for the title of provincial champions April 28-30.

The Surrey-based Velocity Volleyball Club’s 14U team – featuring seven athletes who live in South Surrey – took home the provincial championship medals when the weekend play was finished.

“I am so proud of the determination and grit our team showed,” said Velocity coach Matthew Armstrong.

“We had a very tough schedule this weekend, and none of our games were easy.”

Velocity’s 14U team matched up against two very strong teams in the championship playoffs, he noted.

They beat Ducks Jordan 14U (Coquitlam) in the semifinals and Toop O Toor 14U (North Vancouver) in the championship game.

“Toop O Toor and Ducks Jordan are such strong teams and they are both well-organized and well-coached.” Armstrong said.

“They showed great sportsmanship all weekend and I have so much respect for the coaches and players from both teams.”

Next up, the Velocity 14U will travel to Winnipeg to compete in national championships from May 12-14.

After that, Velocity Volleyball Club will focus its efforts on summer training programs for beginner, intermediate, and advanced athletes born between 2005 and 2014.

For more information about the club or its teams, visit velocityvolleyballclub.org

