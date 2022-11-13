VIDEO: A happy birthday for Vancouver Giants Honzek against Prince George Cougars

Vancouver Giants Ty Halaburda and Colton Langkow applied pressure to Cougars netminder Ty Young as the G-Men won won the first half of their two-game road weekend against Prince George Cougars at the CN Centre on Saturday, Nov. 12 5-4.(James Doyle/Special to Langley Advance Times) Mazden Leslie added to his points total as the G-Men won won the first half of their two-game road weekend against Prince George Cougars at the CN Centre on Saturday, Nov. 12 5-4.(James Doyle/Special to Langley Advance Times) Julian Cull fended off a Cougar as the G-Men won won the first half of their two-game road weekend against Prince George at the CN Centre on Saturday, Nov. 12 5-4.(James Doyle/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants forward Samuel Honzek celebrated his 18th birthday by scoring two goals, his 10th and 11th of the season, and assisting on two others as the G-Men won won the first half of their two-game road weekend against Prince George Cougars at the CN Centreon Saturday, Nov. 12.

Samuel Honzek turned 18 Saturday, Nov. 12, and celebrated with two goals and two assists against the Prince George Cougars as the G-Men won won the first half of their two-game road weekend against Prince George Cougars at the CN Centre on Saturday, Nov. 12, 5-4.

Honzek, a 6’3”, 181-pound left-shot forward from Trencin, Slovakia, was selected by the Giants in Round 1 of the 2022 CHL Import Draft.

Number 29 had a good game against Prince George, opening the scoring 5:03 into the game with an assist by Ty Thorpe, and Zack Ostapchuk.

The Giants never trailed..

Just a minute and a half later, Cougars’ Ryker Singer buried a penalty shot to even the score at 1.

Honzek netted his second of the night, this time on a power play, at 14.41 of the first to give the Giants a lead heading into the intermission. Mazden Leslie and Zack Ostapchuk had the assist.

Prince George struck first in the second period, with Koen Ziemmer tying the game again on the power play at 9:40.

But then, Vancouver captain Zack Ostapchuk restored the Giants lead with a fantastic individual effort just 21 seconds later.

Cougars overager Chase Wheatcroft buried a power play goal 33 second later after to tie the game yet again.

Giants’ Ty Thorpe redirected a short with 1:05 left in the second period to put the Giants ahead going into the second intermission, with Ostapchuk and Honzek assisting.

Proof that Ty Thorpe continues to use the Pythagorean theorem. @WHLGiants pic.twitter.com/WZvUYOSkgd — The WHL (@TheWHL) November 13, 2022

Vancouver’s Jaden Lipinski buried the game-winning goal on a power play at the 1:42 mark of the third period, with Honzek and Ostapchuk assisting.

Cole Dubinsky got one back for Prince George late on the power play for the Cougars at 19.24 but that was the end of the scoring for the night.

Final Score: Vancouver 5 Prince George 4.

Giants outshot the Cougars 27 to 24.

Ostapchuk and Honzek were named first and second stars of the game.

Giants were playing the Cougars again at the CN Centre Sunday afternoon.

Their next home game is set for Langley Events Centre against the Kamloops Blazers Friday, Nov 18. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

