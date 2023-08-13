Vancouver FC suffered their first loss to Halifax Wanderers of the season, as the eastern team picked up a crucial 3-0 win at Wanderers Grounds on Saturday, Aug. 12. (Vancouver Football Club/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: A hard-fought loss for Vancouver FC against Halifax

First loss of season by Langley-based team to eastern rival

Vancouver FC suffered their first loss to Halifax Wanderers of the season, as the eastern team picked up a crucial 3-0 win at Wanderers Grounds on Saturday, Aug. 12.

For Vancouver head coach Afshin Ghotbi, it was more frustration, as they’re now winless in five games.

“Winning and losing is about momentum, and it’s about habits,” Ghotbi said. “I think one of the things that is very difficult for teams that sit at the bottom of the table is how they mentally recover from losing matches.”

“I do believe our players were in a very good place before this game, but now I have to lift them up psychologically and move on and try to quickly get them to believe in the mission at hand, as we have nine games left, and as long as mathematically we have a chance at the playoffs, we’re going to fight and we’re going to try to find our way back in this competition.”

Halifax scored in the first five minutes, but Vancouver nearly tied it in the 17th minute. The ball fell to Gabriel Bitar who sent a shot just over the goal from a tight angle.

READ ALSO: Vancouver FC signs Colombian-Canadian Ivan Mejia

After that, things slowed down for a bit. The next chance didn’t come until the 39th minute, when Lorenzo Callegari found Perruzza with a great through ball, but he’d be denied by Vancouver’s Callum Irving.

Vancouver FC suffered their first loss to Halifax Wanderers of the season, as the eastern team picked up a crucial 3-0 win at Wanderers Grounds on Saturday, Aug. 12. (Vancouver Football Club/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Right before the half, however, Vancouver had their best look of the game from Shaan Hundal, who drifted through Halifax’s defence, but his shot would be denied by Yann Fillion.

They had another good look right on the other side of half time, but Renan Garcia was just wide of the mark.

Minutes later, Hundal fired in one that just bounced over the outstretched legs of a wide-open Alejandro Díaz.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Two minutes, two goals mean a loss for Vancouver FC to Forge

In the 57th minute, Halifax would push back the other way. There, João Morelli would carve into the box, where he’d get taken down by Rocco Romeo, winning a penalty for his team and doubling the score in the process.

Vancouver had another opportunity in the 62nd minute when Garcia, on a free kick, forced a strong save by Fillion.

Vancouver FC suffered their first loss to Halifax Wanderers of the season, as the eastern team picked up a crucial 3-0 win at Wanderers Grounds on Saturday, Aug. 12. (Vancouver Football Club/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Shortly after that, Massimo Ferrin made no mistake on a breakaway to make it 3-0.

Vancouver nearly found their opener in the 78th minute when Díaz managed to unleash a left-footed shot from distance, narrowly sending it wide of the mark.

TJ Tahid also had a good look in the 89th minute, firing from outside of the box, but couldn’t get it past Fillion.

Next up: Saturday, Aug. 19th, Vancouver FC hosts Pacific FC at 1 p.m. at Langley’s Willoughby Community Park.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver FC

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Adams Jr. returns from injury to lead B.C. Lions to 37-9 win over Calgary

Just Posted

Plenty of people headed to the waterfront in White Rock, enjoying the beach and the breezes on Sunday, Aug. 13, the same day Environment Canada issued a heat warning about a heat wave expected to last through Wednesday (Aug. 16). (Tricia Weel photo)
Heat wave hits south coast of British Columbia Sunday, prompting warning

Young artist Rachel Gray’s pour painting pieces will be on display and for sale at The Shop Next Door in White Rock starting Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Contributed photo)
Colourful pour painting pieces by young artist coming to White Rock shop

Mikki is one of the many dogs in Canada providing companionship to people. Do you know how many dogs live in Canada? (Kim Lawton photo)
QUIZ: Are you enjoying the dog days of summer?

Police could be seen collecting evidence at the scene. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Shooting at Surrey bus stop sends man to hospital