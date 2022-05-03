Monday night, May 3, at the Langley Events Centre in front of 3300-plus, the Vancouver Giants made some Western Hockey League history becoming the first eighth seeded team to knock off a top seed, thanks to a 6-3 Game 6 victory over the Everett Silvertips. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Monday night, May 3, at the Langley Events Centre in front of 3300-plus, the Vancouver Giants made some Western Hockey League history becoming the first eighth seeded team to knock off a top seed, thanks to a 6-3 Game 6 victory over the Everett Silvertips. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: A historic win for Vancouver Giants over Everett

First eighth-seeded WHL team to knock off a top seed in playoffs

History was made at Langley Events Centre on Monday night, May 2.

For the first time since the Western Hockey League expanded to 16 teams in the post-season in 2002, an eighth-seed eliminated a No. 1 seed as the Vancouver Giants dispatched the Everett Silvertips – a team which finished 47 points ahead of the Giants in the regular season standings – in six games.

Vancouver punched their ticket to the Western Conference semi-final round with a 6-3 victory in game six on at the Langley Events Centre before more than 3,300 fans.

“I think that we always knew we were capable of some pretty special things; it was just a matter of things falling in line. There were so many points during the season where you wondered if that was ever going to happen,” said Vancouver coach Michael Dyck. “Big credit to them (players).”

In Monday’s clinching game, the Giants wasted little time in opening the scoring in game six with Connor Horning scoring on the power play 75 seconds into the game. Alex Cotton made it 2-0 exactly two minutes later and Mazden Leslie made it 3-0 for the home side before the period let out.

“We got the start we wanted. Obviously, we wanted to get them on their heels and what a great way to do that. The first five minutes we made a push and never looked back,” Dyck said.

Ben Hemmerling did get Everett on the board at the 12:40 mark of the middle stanza but Giants captain Zack Ostapchuk restored the three-goal advantage heading into the intermission. The Silvertips’ Ryan Hofer pulled his team to within a pair with half a period to play but Damian Palmieri and Adam Hall responded for the home side before Jonny Lambos had the last goal for the 6-3 final score.

“Very proud of every guy in that room. Everybody brought everything that they had all series long and it helped us. Solid team effort, game after game,” Ostapchuk said. “I really think we just had to play a team game … you have to stick together and play the right way or else they are going to get you.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Jesper Vikman’s historic 50-save shutout moves Vancouver Giants one game away from win

In goal, Jesper Vikman only got better as the series wore on as he played in five of the six games with a 3.69 goals against average and a .886 save percentage. He suffered a groin injury back on March 4 and did not play again until game one of the series.

Monday night, May 3, at the Langley Events Centre in front of 3300-plus, the Vancouver Giants made some Western Hockey League history becoming the first eighth seeded team to knock off a top seed, thanks to a 6-3 Game 6 victory over the Everett Silvertips. (Gary Ahuja/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Monday night, May 3, at the Langley Events Centre in front of 3300-plus, the Vancouver Giants made some Western Hockey League history becoming the first eighth seeded team to knock off a top seed, thanks to a 6-3 Game 6 victory over the Everett Silvertips. (Gary Ahuja/Special to Langley Advance Times)

“We knew he was just going to get better and better every game and credit to him; he put a lot of work in to get back to this spot,” Dyck said, adding that the team felt he may have been done for the season.

READ ALSO: Giants sign Edwards

Up next for the Giants is the Western Conference semi-final best-of-seven series against the BC Division champion Kamloops Blazers.

Monday night, May 3, at the Langley Events Centre in front of 3300-plus, the Vancouver Giants made some Western Hockey League history becoming the first eighth seeded team to knock off a top seed, thanks to a 6-3 Game 6 victory over the Everett Silvertips. (Gary Ahuja/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Monday night, May 3, at the Langley Events Centre in front of 3300-plus, the Vancouver Giants made some Western Hockey League history becoming the first eighth seeded team to knock off a top seed, thanks to a 6-3 Game 6 victory over the Everett Silvertips. (Gary Ahuja/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Games one and two are in Kamloops on May 6 and 7 with games three and four at Langley Events Centre on May 10 and 12.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLangley Events CentreVancouver GiantsWHL

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Salt Lake, Sapporo head race to 2030 Olympics, and maybe ‘34
Next story
Kelowna RCMP return prized Gretzky rookie card

Just Posted

Surrey’s Rahmat Ali says he plans to share his $2-million winnings with his family after scoring the top prize in the March 26 BC/49 draw. (Photo: BCLC)
Surrey retiree who ‘came from very little growing up’ plans to share $2M-win with family

A student learns the ropes about forensic policing. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Surrey Mounties seeking applicants for free Citizen & Youth Police Academy

Former South Surrey resident Darryl Gagnon, 48, is hoping for a live-donor kidney transplant. (Contributed photo)
Live donor sought for former South Surrey man with failing kidneys

Surrey Coun. and mayoral candidate Brenda Locke, pictured in 2021, and Surrey Mayor and mayoral candidate Doug McCallum, pictured in 2022. (File photos: Lauren Collins)
Mayoral candidates disagree about what Police Act reform report means for Surrey