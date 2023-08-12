VIDEO: Calgary Surge win western final against Vancouver Bandits

‘I just don’t think we had our best stuff today’ Bandits coach says

A slow start and a pair of late turnovers proved costly for the Vancouver Bandits as they saw their season end one game earlier than they had anticipated.

The Bandits fell 77-75 to the Calgary Surge on Friday night, Aug. 11 at Langley Events Centre in the Canadian Elite Basketball League Western Conference Final.

“I just don’t think we had our best stuff today at all. Start to finish, I thought they were the aggressor, and we were just playing catch-up,” said Bandits head coach and general manager Kyle Julius.

As the host team for the CEBL’s Championship Weekend, the Bandits were guaranteed a spot, but it meant the team went 12 days between games.

“It is tough to motivate a group for 12 days,” Julius said. “You can only practice against yourself for so long at this time of year.”

“You could tell (Calgary) had energy and motivation that we didn’t have, and it makes sense (as) they played just a few days ago.”

Calgary led 22-15 after a period and 38-33 at the half before the Bandits finally took their first lead in the third quarter and were ahead 53-51 entering the final frame. The fourth quarter was back and forth with the score tied three times – including at 67 entering Target Score time – and seven lead changes.

The final lead change came with the Bandits ahead 75-74 – and after a pair of Vancouver turnovers – when Calgary’s Stefan Smith sank a 3-pointer to end the game.

Vancouver was led by Nick Ward’s 21 points while Alex Campbell had 18 points, which included five 3-pointers.

“We knew it was going to be a battle. Veteran team, well coached. We just had to stay the course and take it one possession at a time,” said Surge coach Nelson Terroba.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy (and) Alex Campbell just went on an unbelievable heater.”

With the victory, the Surge will now face the Scarborough Shooting Stars on Sunday, August 13 in the CEBL Championship Game at Langley Events Centre with a 4:00 p.m. start time.

