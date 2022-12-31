VIDEO: Giants end year with a win

Jesper Vikman stopped 28 of 31 Royals shots to tie the game as Vancouver Giants went on to down Victoria Royals 4-3 in a shootout at Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena on Friday, Dec. 30. (Jay Wallace/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants wrapped up 2022 with a win Friday, Dec. 30 in Victoria over the Royals.

Langley-based Giants overcame a two-goal deficit — and three misconducts — to beat their island rivals 4-3 in a shootout at the provincial capital.

It was the two teams’ third game in four nights against each other and the animosity between the two clubs showcased itself early.

Vancouver’s Colton Langkow and Victoria’s Nate Misskey dropped the gloves just 30 seconds into the game, resulting in a power play for Victoria that the Royals were unable to capitalize on.

Langkow got a 10-minute game misconduct penalty, the first of three for the Giants, with Haynes and Lipinski both earning 10-minute stays in the box during the second period.

Ty Thorpe in action during the Vancouver Giants game that downed Victoria Royals 4-3 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena on Friday, Dec. 30. (Jay Wallace/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Royals did better on their second power play opportunity after Vancouver’s Dylan Anderson was called for high-sticking, with Kalem Parker opened the scoring 4:51 into the game.

Overage Victoria forward Jake Poole netted a second of the game for Victoria 8:25 later.

At 16:20 of the second period, Julian Cull buried his first of the year to get the Giants on the board on a two-on-one rush shortly after a disallowed goal. Jaden Lipinski and Sammy May assisted.

Julian Cull's first goal of the season puts the @WHLGiants on the board! pic.twitter.com/5gofh96PfT — The WHL (@TheWHL) December 31, 2022

Cull was named second star of the game.

Mazden Leslie tied the game on a bank shot with just 23 seconds remaining in the middle frame. Kyren Gronick and Colton Roberts assisted.

After ten minutes of back-and-forth action in the third period, Carson Haynes would give Vancouver their first lead of the game, scoring his second of the season, with just under seven to play in the frame. Dylan Anderson and Ty Thorpe had the assist.

Victoria’s Teydon Trembecky then tied the game on a breakaway 0:55 later.

The rest of the third would remain scoreless, as would the five-minute overtime period, pushing the game to a shootout.

Ty Halaburda would score first for Vancouver, while Teague Patton would be stopped by Giants netminder Jesper Vikman.

After a subsequent goal from the Giants Jaden Lipiski, Jake Poole would have had to score to keep hopes alive, but was stopped by Jesper Vikman.

Final Score: Vancouver 4 – Victoria 3.

Giants will open the new year with a road trip on Friday, Jan. 6, to play the Tri-City Americans at Toyota Center – in Kennewick, WA.

