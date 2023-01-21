VIDEO: Kelowna Rockets down struggling Vancouver Giants

Ty Thorpe took a shot. Number 8 scored the only Vancouver Giants goal Friday, Jan, 20 against the visiting Kelowna Rockets, as the Langley-based team suffered a fourth loss in a row. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants dropped their fourth straight game as the Kelowna Rockets posted a 4-1 win before 3,317 at the Langley Events Centre (LEC) Friday night, Jan. 20.

Kelowna opened the scoring 1:09 into the game, as Carson Golder shoveled home a rebound early.

In the second period, Grady Lenton increased the lead to 2-0 with a deflection shot with 4:46 left in the middle period.

Ty Thorpe got the Giants on the board at 4:08 into the third period with a shot from the high slot, assisted by Dylan Anderson. Thorpe would be named second star of the game

Ty Thorpe scored the only Vancouver Giants goal against Kelowna on Friday, Jan, 20 at Langley Events Centre, as the Langley-based team suffered their fourth loss in a row. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Just over eight minutes into the period, Kelowna’s Gabriel Szturc scored a shorthanded goal on a breakaway to push it to 3-1.

Then, Golder added his second of the night on the power play with 2:41 left.

Final Score: Vancouver 1 – Kelowna 4

📹 "We didn't bury the opportunities we had." Head Coach Michael Dyck post game after a 4-1 Rockets win Friday night. pic.twitter.com/gR0QKjLbLj — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) January 21, 2023

Giants were 0-8 on the power play, a fact that frustrated Giants Head Coach Michael Dyck.

“I don’t like anything about our power play right now,” Dyck said after the game, “absolutely nothing.”

Dyck said the team showed good energy at the start, but didn’t sustain it.

“We didn’t bury the opportunities we had,” Dyck commented.

“We didn’t generate enough on offence, we didn’t generate enough on our power play,” Dyck went on to say.

“We’ve got do a better job of getting to the net, getting pucks to the net, do a better job in front of our goaltender,” Dyck added.

Julian Cull and Colton Roberts in action against the Rockets at the Langley Events Centre on Friday, Jan. 20. Giants suffered their fourth loss in a row. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver travels to Kelowna tonight (Saturday, Jan. 21 ) to face the Rockets for a second time.

Puck drop is 7:05 p.m.

After that, the two teams will play twice more, on Friday, Jan. 27 at LEC at 7:05 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 28 in Kelowna at 7:05 p.m.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: A new look, but another loss, for Vancouver Giants

READ ALSO: Two goals by new Giants captain not enough for win

📹 "We didn't bury the opportunities we had." Head Coach Michael Dyck post game after a 4-1 Rockets win Friday night. pic.twitter.com/gR0QKjLbLj — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) January 21, 2023

Langley Events CentreVancouver GiantsWHL