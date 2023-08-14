Tiffany Foster and Electrique stand for their winner’s presentation Sunday following the Langley’s rider’s third win in a week at the Summer Fort Welcome. (tbird/Kim Gaudry/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Three wins for Foster at international equestrian event in Langley

Canadian rider dominates international Summer Fort Welcome contest

As Langley’s Tiffany Foster exited the Fort Grand Prix Arena at Thunderbird Show Park sporting a red rosette, a young fan shouted out to her.

“Did you win?” she asked.

Foster shouted back at her, “Yes!”

In fact, Foster ran her Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) winning streak to three on Sunday, Aug. 13, at tbird in Langley, besting the CSI3* The Keg Grand Prix aboard Electrique.

Winning Round: Tiffany Foster & Electrique from Chris Pack on Vimeo.

Foster and the nine-year-old mare won both of the 1.50m classes at the Summer Fort Welcome, and they have won three of their last five international starts.

On this occasion, they outpaced a seven-horse jump-off, crossing the timers of Anderson Lima’s short track in 40.56 seconds.

Kara Chad and Igor GPH finished second (41.31s), with Aldergrove’s Kassidy Keith and Havana third (42.09s).

Tiffany Foster and Electrique won the CSI3* The Keg Grand Prix Sunday Aug. 13, at the Summer Fort Welcome. (tbird/Kim Gaudry/Special to Langley Advance Times)

“I think we’ve landed in that good area where we know what each other is doing…In a relatively short amount of time, I feel like we’ve really gelled,” Foster said.

“She’s an amazing horse. She’s such a competitor. I have a tendency every once in a while to sometimes decide to pull in the jump-off, and on her, she’s like, ‘No, I’m going to show you the way. You’ve got to keep going. Let’s go. Come on.’”

Foster and Electrique ate up the ground, as the long-striding chestnut mare sped through a course filled with long, galloping lines and sweeping turns.

Tiffany Foster and Electrique won the CSI3* The Keg Grand Prix Sunday Aug. 13, at the Summer Fort Welcome. (tbird/Kim Gaudry/Special to Langley Advance Times)

“It’s that great combination of a massive stride, an agile horse and a careful horse,” Foster said.

“She’s really competitive, because she turns left, she turns right, she drops strides—she does everything you ask her to do. I honestly couldn’t be happier with her. I just love her.”

Foster also finished fifth and sixth in the Maui Jim Grand Prix 1.40m the same day, riding Kadans and Nindino PS.

Previously, Foster and Brighton recorded her first win, topping a field of 19 on opening day, Wednesday, Aug. 9, taking first in the CSI3* tbird Speed 1.45m.

Then, on Friday, Aug. 11, Foster and Electrique won a four-horse jump-off in the CSI3* Steel-Craft Doors 1.50m.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley’s Foster wins two at tbird

READ ALSO: Langley hosts some of worlds best riders this month

Foster was expected to compete in the second week of the Summer Fort Classic, set to begin Tuesday, Aug. 15 and run till Sunday the 20th.

As well, Langley-based champion rider Kyle King was expected to take part in week two events.

Featured competitions include the FEI CSI3* George and Dianne Tidball Legacy on Wednesday, Foxstone Stables USHJA international derby and the Tbird challenge on Thursday, the $15,000 CSI3* Kubota Canada Winning Round 1.45m on Saturday, and the $100,000 CSI3* ATCO Cup 1.50m, on Sunday August 20th.

During the heat wave, some events may be held earlier than usual, but with the weather expected to cool by Thursday the ATCO Cup main Grand Prix event was expected to take place at the planned time of 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://tbird.ca/tickets.

Equestrian

